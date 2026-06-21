Annapurna Bhandar: Big Update in Final List Creates Fresh Buzz! Read On
The government is almost done cleaning up the Lakshmir Bhandar list. Now, Suvendu Adhikari's government has made a new list for the Annapurna Bhandar scheme. But here's the catch: your name must be on the SIR list to qualify.
Annapurna Bhandar
Annapurna Bhandar Launch
Verifying Current Beneficiary List
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari promised to continue all old schemes. But he made it clear that benefits won't be for everyone. The administration is now removing deceased persons and infiltrators from the beneficiary lists to ensure only genuine people get the money.
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Report Submitted Today
SIR is the Main Factor
Who Might Be Excluded?
Ghost Voters Removed!
New Names Also Verified
Admin sources confirm that even new applicants will be cross-checked with the SIR list. BDOs will use their own staff and also involve local BLOs for this verification, as BLOs know the residents of their areas well.
Annapurna Bhandar: Stuck With The Form? Here's How To Get Your Rs 3000
Portal Launched
Annapurna Bhandar Scheme Eligibility
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