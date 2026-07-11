Annapurna Bhandar Payment Delayed? 8 Reasons You Haven't Received Your Rs 3,000 Yet
Still waiting for the Rs 3000 from the Annapurna Bhandar scheme? Your payment could be stuck for one of these 8 common reasons. We've got the quick fixes for you right here.
Haven't received your Annapurna Bhandar money yet?
The Annapurna Bhandar scheme is one of the state's most popular initiatives. The government gives women Rs 3000 per month under this scheme. But many women still haven't received the payment. Your money could be stuck because of eight common reasons.
Let's take a quick look at them.
Aadhaar Linking Problem
Your bank account might not be linked with your Aadhaar number, or DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) may not be active. You should check this information and visit your bank quickly to get your Aadhaar linked to your account.
Mismatch in Form Information
There might be a mismatch between the name spelling on your application form and your Aadhaar card or bank passbook. If you find such an error, you must get it corrected immediately.
Mobile Number Sharing
You cannot use the same mobile number for multiple application forms in the family. Each applicant must provide their own separate bank account and mobile number on the form.
Multiple Bank Accounts
If you have multiple bank accounts, it might not be clear which one is active for DBT. You must ensure that the bank account you mentioned in the form is active and ready to receive payments.
Job and Pension
The applicant or any family member cannot be a permanent government employee or a government pensioner. The wife of a government employee is not eligible for this scheme.
Income Tax Payer
If you or anyone in your family pays income tax, you will not get the benefits of the Annapurna Bhandar scheme. Even if you meet all other criteria, you will not receive the money.
Document Fraud
Submitting a fake caste certificate (SC/ST) or a fake disability certificate is a serious offence. If you are caught, you could be in big trouble.
Ongoing Verification
The administration is conducting a strict door-to-door scrutiny and document verification process. You will not receive the money until this work is fully completed.
What to Do
If you have a problem with your form, you can correct it online. If needed, you can also visit the BDO's office. They will guide you on how to solve the problem.
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