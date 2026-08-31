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8th Pay Commission Jobs: Apply Soon for Consultant Posts in HR, Law & IT Before Deadline
The 8th Central Pay Commission is set to close applications for contractual consultant positions soon. Eligible candidates with expertise in Human Resources, Law, IT and Data Analysis should apply before the deadline.
8th Central Pay Commission
Date for sending appointment letter or offer
At least two references
According to the notification, selected candidates must submit an 'Integrity Certificate' from at least two references. They also need to provide a self-declaration stating they have no prior criminal record or pending cases. To know more about the 8th Pay Commission.
What are the available posts?
The appointment will be for one year or the tenure of the Commission, whichever is shorter. If needed, the term can be extended beyond one year based on the consultant's performance and professionalism. For more on the 8th Pay Commission.
What is the required qualification?
Data Visualisation
Knowledge and experience are mandatory
8th CPC Consultant Post: How to Apply
What are the terms of employment?
Consultant Appointment
Consultant for 8th Pay Commission: Scope of Work
Assisting in reviewing the method of payment of gratuity and bonus
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