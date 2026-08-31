Ahead of the Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2026, 3,317 buyers from 138 countries have registered, showing strong global interest. The event aims to facilitate business engagement and open new trade routes for Indian rice exporters.

Indian rice is drawing strong interest from international buyers, with 3,317 buyers from 138 countries registering for the Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2026, according to buyer data released ahead of the three-day industry event. The registrations, recorded as of August 30, have come nearly two months ahead of BIRC 2026, which will be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from October 23 to 25.

Strong Global Registration

The wide geographical spread of registrations is emerging as a key feature of this year's conference, with participation coming from neighbouring markets, Africa, the Gulf and Southeast Asia. Bangladesh leads the country-wise registrations with 336 buyers, followed by Benin with 179 and Nigeria with 177. The United Arab Emirates has registered 145 buyers, while Nepal and the Philippines have recorded 137 each. Ethiopia has 127 registrations, Saudi Arabia 125, and Indonesia and South Africa 109 each.

Registrations have also been received from Senegal, Iraq, Somalia, Guinea, Yemen, Cote d'Ivoire, Niger, Australia, Mali, Malaysia, Ghana, Angola and Kenya, among other established and emerging markets.

Focus on Business Opportunities

Dev Garg, Vice President, Indian Rice Exporters' Federation (IREF), said the response reflects the breadth of global markets looking at India, while stressing that the focus is now on converting buyer participation into actual business opportunities.

"The response to BIRC 2026 clearly demonstrates the breadth of global markets looking at India. With 3,317 buyers from 138 countries already registered, our focus is to convert this international participation into new trade routes, new buyers and long-term business relationships for Indian rice exporters," Garg said.

Garg said BIRC 2026 is being positioned as a business platform aimed at facilitating targeted engagement between international buyers and Indian exporters. "Our app-enabled B2B matchmaking will allow buyers, exporters, millers and service providers to identify and schedule targeted meetings based on rice varieties, volumes, product specifications and market requirements. The objective is to move from general networking to commercially meaningful business engagement," he said.

Exploring New Markets and Regions

Africa has emerged as a particularly important opportunity region, with strong participation from Benin, Nigeria and Ethiopia, besides registrations from South Africa, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Niger, Ghana, Angola and Kenya.

The Gulf remains another key market and trading hub, led by the UAE and Saudi Arabia, while registrations from the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia indicate opportunities for deeper engagement with Southeast Asian buyers.

The organisers said the geographical diversity could help Indian exporters expand their customer base, identify new destinations and reduce excessive dependence on individual markets.

Comprehensive Conference Agenda

BIRC 2026 builds on the market-diversification initiative undertaken during the previous edition, which sought to unlock potential rice-import markets estimated at Rs 1.8 lakh crore. The latest registrations provide a wider platform to pursue that opportunity through direct, country-specific business engagement.

The conference will also examine the global rice market outlook for 2027. Nine business-focused knowledge sessions will cover areas including crop surveys and price forecasting, new market opportunities, documentation, insurance and credit, shipping, quality and certification, policy and trade incentives, sustainability, rice milling and value-added products.

BIRC 2026 will further feature the launch of Rice Sector Vision 2047, the Top Five Innovations Reveal, an Innovation Showcase and an Ambassadors' Meet. Nine Experience Zones will showcase various aspects of the rice ecosystem, including farming communities, biodiversity, global cuisines, trade routes, value-added applications and future seed innovation.

The conference programme is expected to bring together international buyers, Indian exporters, millers, policymakers, technology providers and other stakeholders across the rice value chain.

The event will conclude with a public-facing Rice Festival on October 25, featuring culinary activities curated by ITC Hotels, the Top Five Global Rice Varieties, a "Biryani Reinvented" Master Chef Contest, an influencer cook-off, rice quizzes, cultural performances and a session on starting a rice business.

With buyer registrations already crossing 3,300 from 138 countries, BIRC 2026 is seeking to convert the unprecedented geographical participation into new markets, trade routes and sustained long-term export relationships for the Indian rice industry. (ANI)