Mahindra vs IndiGo: Trademark clash over '6E' sparks legal battle, automaker to approach court

Indian automaker Mahindra on Saturday (December 7) announced its decision to strongly contest a trademark infringement lawsuit filed by InterGlobe Aviation Limited, the operator of IndiGo airlines, over the use of "6E" in its electric SUV branding. The dispute revolves around Mahindra's upcoming electric vehicle, the BE 6e, which IndiGo claims infringes upon its trademark "6E," a term synonymous with the airline.

Mahindra clarified that its branding refers specifically to "BE 6e" and not the standalone "6E." The automaker argued that the product and industry sectors are entirely distinct, eliminating any potential confusion. "We reserve the right to the brand name BE 6e," the company said.

InterGlobe Aviation filed the lawsuit earlier this week, claiming that Mahindra's use of "6E" in its vehicle branding infringes on IndiGo's trademark, which is widely recognized in the aviation industry. In response, Mahindra issued a statement criticizing the legal conflict, calling it unnecessary.

"It is unseemly that two large, Indian multinationals should engage in a distracting and unnecessary conflict when we should be championing each other's growth," Mahindra said.

To minimize any misunderstanding and expedite the resolution, Mahindra announced a strategic rebranding of its electric SUV as "BE 6" instead of "BE 6e." The automaker, however, reiterated that its original branding was fundamentally different from IndiGo's and posed no risk of confusion.

Mahindra highlighted that this is not the first time InterGlobe Aviation has faced trademark issues. The automaker recalled a previous instance where Tata Motors had objected to InterGlobe's use of the IndiGo mark, citing its Tata Indigo car brand. "InterGlobe continues to use the mark IndiGo in a different industry and business. Their objection to BE 6e is inconsistent with their own previous conduct," Mahindra added.

Mahindra criticized IndiGo's claim as baseless, warning against monopolizing alphanumeric two-character marks.

The case is scheduled for a hearing on December 9. Mahindra reaffirmed its focus on advancing electric mobility in India, expressing hope that the matter would not distract from its larger vision of promoting sustainable transport.

