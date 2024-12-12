Four school students killed as lorry rams into group near national highway in Kerala's Palakkad

Four school students killed, several injured as a cement-laden lorry crashes into a group of children near Karimba Higher Secondary School in Palakkad in Kerala.

Four school students killed as lorry rams into group near national highway in Kerala's Palakkad dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 5:15 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 5:15 PM IST

Palakkad: Four school students have lost their lives after a lorry crashed into a group of children near the national highway in Kalladikode, Palakkad. The tragic incident occurred at approximately 4 pm today as the students were walking home from Karimba Higher Secondary School. 

Also Read: Kerala High Court asks state govt to convince Centre of fund availability for additional Wayanad disaster aid

Eyewitnesses reported that the cement-laden lorry lost control and rammed into the group leaving some students trapped. The lorry then overturned into a roadside ditch. Rescue operations are ongoing, with a crane being used to lift the lorry as emergency workers search for the possibility of additional students trapped beneath it. As per recent reports, the lorry rammed into a group of five children.

Several children were injured in the crash and have been taken to nearby hospitals via ambulances. Locals, police, and rescue personnel worked together to transport the victims to hospitals.  

Also Read: Kerala: Court orders inclusion of abetment charges against police officers in Dalit youth suicide case

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala High Court asks state govt to convince Centre of fund availability for additional Wayanad disaster aid anr

Kerala High Court asks state govt to convince Centre of fund availability for additional Wayanad disaster aid

Kerala: Court orders inclusion of abetment charges against police officers in Dalit youth Vinayakan suicide case dmn

Kerala: Court orders inclusion of abetment charges against police officers in Dalit youth suicide case

Kerala braces for heavy rainfall; IMD sounds orange alert in 4 districts dec 12 2024 anr

Kerala braces for heavy rainfall in next 5 days; IMD sounds orange alert in 4 districts

Kerala actress assault case: Survivor moves court seeking open court hearing for trial's final arguments dmn

Kerala actress assault case: Survivor moves court seeking public hearing for trial's final arguments

Kerala Tourism unveils multilingual microsite and E-brochure to assist Sabarimala pilgrims; Read anr

Kerala Tourism unveils multilingual microsite and E-brochure to assist Sabarimala pilgrims; Read

Recent Stories

'Rs 2,000 ki plate, no gifts only Google pay & cash': Hilarious wedding invitation card takes internet by storm shk

'Rs 2000 ki plate, no gifts only Google pay & cash': Hilarious wedding invitation card takes internet by storm

Invest Rs 5,000 monthly and watch it turn into Rs 8 crore with SIP gcw

Invest Rs 5,000 monthly and watch it turn into Rs 8 crore with SIP

Sharmila Tagore reveals untold stories of her pairing with Rajesh Khanna; had THIS problem with the superstar ATG

Sharmila Tagore reveals untold stories of her pairing with Rajesh Khanna; had THIS problem with the superstar

Disha Patani to Katrina Kaif to Sonam Kapoor: 8 popular actresses' real faces without makeup RBA

Disha Patani to Katrina Kaif to Sonam Kapoor: 8 popular actresses' real faces without makeup

10 best stocks that may give high-returns in 2025 gcw

10 best stocks that may give high-returns in 2025

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon