Four school students killed as lorry rams into group near national highway in Kerala's Palakkad

Four school students killed, several injured as a cement-laden lorry crashes into a group of children near Karimba Higher Secondary School in Palakkad in Kerala.

Palakkad: Four school students have lost their lives after a lorry crashed into a group of children near the national highway in Kalladikode, Palakkad. The tragic incident occurred at approximately 4 pm today as the students were walking home from Karimba Higher Secondary School.

Eyewitnesses reported that the cement-laden lorry lost control and rammed into the group leaving some students trapped. The lorry then overturned into a roadside ditch. Rescue operations are ongoing, with a crane being used to lift the lorry as emergency workers search for the possibility of additional students trapped beneath it. As per recent reports, the lorry rammed into a group of five children.

Several children were injured in the crash and have been taken to nearby hospitals via ambulances. Locals, police, and rescue personnel worked together to transport the victims to hospitals.

