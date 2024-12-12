Can SHIB Hit $0.0001 in 8 Weeks? 7 Best Crypto Presale Picks to Outperform It

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has attracted a huge number of audiences in the evolving crypto space. Even in recent times, the price of SHIB has gradually risen in the bullish market. Many experts are wondering if SHIB hit $0.0001 in 8 Weeks. But it's not the only crypto that is ready to hit the market cap. Here are the 7 best crypto presale projects that are ready to outperform in the market trend. Among the 7 cryptos, Aureal One (creative gaming blockchain technology) stands top, followed by DexBoss, and yPredict. Without any ado, let's dive into the list.

7 Best Crypto Presale

1. Aureal One (DLUME)

2. DexBoss (DEBO)

3. yPredict (YPRED)

4. LuckHunter (LHUNT)

5. EarthMeta (EMT)

6. JetBolt (JBOLT)

7. SpacePay (SPY)

Savvy investors always look for high returns with low investment in the early stage. However, with multiple presale cryptos flooding the crypto pool, picking the right one could be challenging. Hence, we’ve come up with the top 7 best crypto presale projects. Our top picks will offer high returns and massive gains in the future.

1. Aureal One (DLUME)

Aureal One, an emerging user-friendly blockchain technology is our top and best crypto presale project that every investor's and crypto enthusiast's mind should be filled with. Investors who seek massive gains with 1000X returns at lower investment should pick Aureal One. Because, the incorporation of metaverse and gaming in its blockchain technology, offers tremendous growth potential to the early investors. As the digital gaming industry is set to explode with $250 billion in 2025, Aureal One is integrating gaming into its blockchain network for massive growth. This unique framework features a special technology called Zero-Knowledge Rollups technology. It is a layer 2 scaling solution, where users can securely perform thousands of transactions per second at lightning speed with no negligible gas fee.

Click here to know more about Aureal One



To revolutionize and empower the Aureal One ecosystem, you should acquire DLUME tokens. DLUME is the native currency of Aureal One. In the presale launch, you can acquire the tokens in the form of BEP20 and swap them to DLUME upon listing on the exchanges. Currently, the DLUME presale is live in the crypto market. The crypto presale price of DLUME per token is $0.00428082. As per predictions, the coin value could skyrocket to $0.01 upon listing. Don't miss out on these valuable offerings and discounts. Be early to become an early investor.

When it comes to the Aureal One ecosystem, it's not about the DLUME token presale, it's about the Aureal One's two ambitious projects: Darklume and Clash of Tiles. Darklume Metaverse is the most promising project where you can own, build, interact, and trade digital assets in a decentralized world. Clash of Tiles is the alpha version of the strategic gaming of Aureal One. Here you can deploy any cryptocurrencies, stock up on tiles, and wage tile battles with other investors within Aureal One’s in-game ecosystem.

2. DexBoss (DEBO)



Looking for a decentralized finance platform that is unique and innovative from other existing ones? Then you should consider DexBoss. DexBoss is one of the 7 best crypto presale projects on our list. With DexBoss you can overcome and get rid of certain issues that most investors are facing with current decentralized finance networks. It is a simplified trading platform that brings a user-friendly interface, a solution for liquidity issues with a strong liquidity pool with minimal slippage, and wide access to financial tools to farm liquidity, staking, and trading opportunities. It is an advanced crypto project that has a deflationary mechanism. That is, this mechanism operates a buyback and burn technique to increase the value of DEBO tokens for the long-term holders.

DEBO is the heart of the DexBoss ecosystem. With DEBO you can do multiple transactions and can trade over 2000+ cryptocurrencies in the DexBoss ecosystem. Another key feature of DexBoss is. Fiat-to-crypto mechanism. This mechanism helps to connect with 10 providers over the platform. Right now, the DEBO token is in the presale phase or Initial Coin Offering phase. The crypto presale price of DEBO starts at $0.01, upon listing, it is expected that it could skyrocket to $0.15, 15x return per token. So, if you are looking for the best crypto presale, you should go with DEBO.

3. yPredict (YPRED)

Looking for something innovative? yPredict is the most innovative and creative project with AI-driven technologies. It is the next-generation trading and marketing tool that is used to 10x your investment in the crypto world. Since the financial market is quite hard to predict for humans, traders and investors are left with more confusion. Even some trust news, and social media posts. But how long could it be beneficial to increase your investment? To ease your job, yPredict comes into play. It bridges the gap by providing access to proven analytic metrics, data-driven insights, price predictions, and more.

YPRED, the native currency of yPredict. It is a polygon MATIC chain-based token. You can use this utility token for staking and liquidity. The crypto presale price of this token is as low as early investors. Make sure to book your slot.

4. LuckHunter (LHUNT)

Lucky treat for those who are looking for the best crypto presale, because LuckHunter is here. It is one of our top picks on our list. This crypto platform is based on game themes. If you are fond of gaming, then LuckHunter should be your choice. It is a Casino-based blockchain gaming platform that is specially designed to attract gamers. It is a combination of online Casinos and Virtual Reality games. For players who are looking for online gambling with security and transparency, LuckHunter should pop into their minds. However, to access all the in-game features within the ecosystem, you should have LHUNT. It is a native cryptocurrency of LuckHunter. It's in the presale phase with the crypto presale price of $ 0.001 and is expected that it could skyrocket to $0.005.

5. EarthMeta (EMT)

EarthMeta is a polygon-based blockchain technology. It is one of the best crypto presale projects that will benefit you with massive gains shortly. Year. In other words, we can say EarthMeta is a virtual Earth. It is a real estate platform where you can buy or trade your virtual lands and cities as NFTs. You can even become the governor of your virtual city and rule a virtual empire within the ecosystem using a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). The native cryptocurrency of EarthMeta is EMT. Presently, it is in the presale phase, and the crypto presale price per EMT is $0.015, it is expected that it could skyrocket to $0.03 in the upcoming days. Have you purchased your virtual city?

6. JetBolt (JBOLT)

JetBolt is one of the best crypto presale projects that every investor should look for. It is an ultraspeed blockchain technology that empowers the future of crypto applications. This platform acts as an invisible layer between the crypto applications and the blockchain technology. One of the most prominent features of JetBolt is its lightning-fast transaction with zero gas fee structure. So, if you want the best crypto to invest in now, JetBolt can be your wise choice. Right now, JetBolt’s token JBOLT is live in the presale market. The crypto presale price per token is $0.0106. It's nearing its next phase. So, don’t miss out on the chance to grab JBOLT.

7. SpacePay (SPY)

Looking to invest in the best crypto presale that bridges traditional finance and decentralized blockchain? Then SpacePay should be your pick. This is an easy-to-access payment platform that supports crypto payments for retail locations. The heart of this revolutionizing platform is SPY, the native cryptocurrency of SpacePay. It comes with certain features like monthly airdrop to the active wallets providing voting power to the users. Currently, the token SPY is in the presale phase. The crypto presale price per token is $0.002295. You can acquire the token in the form of BNB, MATIC, ETH, USDT, and more. Later, you can swap your tokens to SPY upon listing on the exchanges.

Conclusion

SHIB can hit the market cap with huge gains soon. But apart from that, other presale tokens are rising in the crypto market space. The above-mentioned best presale crypto list is only a few for your knowledge. There are many others out there in the crypto market. But these are the top positions that are leading and gradually skyrocketing. However, among all Aureal One, the new crypto project always stands top of all. Aureal One is an innovative gaming blockchain technology where you can find two ambitiously growing sectors gaming and metaverse. One of the most trusted platforms where you can find DLUME tokens at the low cost of $0.00428082. Hurry up. Presales are nearing their next phase. Don't miss out on the golden opportunity.

Latest Videos