Uttarakhand couple turns tragic loss into hope: 2.5-day-old baby dies, becomes 'youngest body donor'

A two-and-a-half-day-old infant from Uttarakhand's Dehradun has become the youngest body donor in India, paving the way for groundbreaking medical research.

First Published Dec 12, 2024, 5:16 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 5:16 PM IST

A two-and-a-half-day-old infant from Uttarakhand's Dehradun has become the youngest body donor in India, paving the way for groundbreaking medical research. Born at the Government Doon Medical College and Hospital on Monday, the baby girl died due to complications stemming from a lack of oxygen supply, doctors confirmed on Wednesday.

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), Dr. Mahendra Kumar Pant, Professor and Head of the Anatomy Department at Doon Hospital, explained, "A newborn crying is always a sign of good health. However, the infant did not cry at the time of her birth, and the delayed reaction suggested something was amiss. It was found that there was a lack of oxygen supply to her brain, resulting in hypoxia, which in turn caused a cardiac event and led to her death."

The infant’s grieving family, originally from Haridwar, displayed unparalleled courage by deciding to donate their child’s body for medical research. Their decision etched her name in history, as she surpassed the previous record held by a seven-day-old donor. "The donation provides us with a unique opportunity for research purposes. This makes her the youngest body donor in the country," Dr. Pant said.

Since its inception in 2016, the body donation program at Doon Hospital has received 33 donations, predominantly from older individuals. To honor the family’s remarkable sacrifice, the hospital presented them with a ficus plant, symbolizing longevity and resilience. "The ficus has a long lifespan, which is a reminder of not only their sacrifice but also their strength, as their act is truly inspiring," Dr. Pant remarked.

Symbolically named Saraswati, the infant’s body will undergo preservation and will be displayed at the hospital's museum for future medical studies. Dr. Pant emphasized the broader significance of such donations, and said, "Every donation helps spread more awareness. More families are now coming forward with donations. While organ donations have been integral in saving lives, body donations for the purpose of research and science help with breakthroughs in the medical field. All of this plays a crucial role in shaping better doctors and scientists, and the entire medical community remains deeply grateful for it."

