10 best stocks that may give high-returns in 2025

2024 is coming to an end, marked by its ups and downs. Investors are now wondering what 2025 holds for the stock market. Discussions are underway about which stocks are likely to yield the highest returns in the coming year.

 

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 5:19 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 5:19 PM IST

The 2024 share market report indicates a 12,000-point Sensex increase and a 3,700-point Nifty surge, exceeding expectations. The list of stocks that outperformed expectations is extensive. Speculation about 2025's performance has begun.

Discussions about stocks expected to yield high returns in 2025 have commenced, with brokerage firms already analyzing potential candidates.

10 Stocks Predicted to Perform Well in 2025: JM Financial has released a list of stocks with potential for high returns in 2025, anticipating growth between 9% and 50%.

1. Nippon Life India AMC: Nippon AMC could reach ₹800, a potential 9% return.

2. Vedanta Limited: Current price: ₹253. Projected high: ₹371 (49% potential return).

3. Metropolis Healthcare: Projected high: ₹2500 (14.3% potential return).

4. Syngene International: Projected high: ₹960 (45% potential return).

5. Havells India: Projected high: ₹2031 (18.4% potential return).

 

6. Zee Entertainment: Expected to continue performing well in 2025, with a potential return of around 41%.

7. KPIT Technologies: Projected price for next year: ₹2040.

8. Ahluwalia Contracts: Potential return of 33.1%, with a potential price of ₹1315.

9. Samvardhana Motherson: Potential high of ₹210, offering over 25% return.

10. Maruti Suzuki:  Target price: ₹15250 (35% potential return).

