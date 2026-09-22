Scooters make daily life much easier for working women and homemakers. Many women hesitate to buy one just to avoid RTO office visits and driving license hassles. But you can actually ride several electric scooters in India without a driving license.

The Central Motor Vehicles Act clearly states that you do not need a license for electric scooters with a motor capacity under 250 watts and a top speed of 25 kmph. Let us check out these top options.

Also read: Bigg Boss 20: Aasif Khan-Love Gill Viral Videos Spark Marriage Buzz, Wife Zeba Finally Breaks Silence