5 Best Electric Scooters Women Can Ride Without a License: Price, Range and More
Looking for an electric scooter that may not require a driving licence? Check these 5 low-speed electric scooters for women in India, along with key details on speed, range, price and eligibility.
Easy to ride scooters for women
Scooters make daily life much easier for working women and homemakers. Many women hesitate to buy one just to avoid RTO office visits and driving license hassles. But you can actually ride several electric scooters in India without a driving license.
The Central Motor Vehicles Act clearly states that you do not need a license for electric scooters with a motor capacity under 250 watts and a top speed of 25 kmph. Let us check out these top options.
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1. Ather Rizta
Ather designed this model specifically for family use and women's comfort. The scooter offers excellent space and safety features. You can easily use it for daily market runs and office commutes. Women will love its modern look and simple handling. The starting price of this scooter is around Rs 75,000.
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2. Ola Gig
This reliable scooter perfectly suits short-distance travel. You can ride up to 112 kilometers without any interruption on a single charge. The scooter packs various modern features just like other premium models. Women can handle and ride it easily because of its low weight. The price of this scooter starts at Rs 39,999.
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3. TVS iQube (Low Speed Variant)
India's leading two-wheeler maker TVS built this electric scooter with a very sturdy frame. The scooter features a great braking system and balanced weight to ensure women's safety. You will find it a highly reliable choice for daily commutes. The price starts from approximately Rs 80,000.
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4. Hero Electric Flash LX
Hero Electric Flash LX stands out as a great choice for buyers seeking a reliable and sturdy electric scooter in India. The scooter comes loaded with features like a digital instrument cluster and LED light mode. You will spend very little on its maintenance. Women find this scooter extremely easy to handle. It costs around Rs 64,000.
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5. Yulu Wynn
Yulu Wynn is a compact and stylish scooter. You can navigate through crowded city traffic without any trouble on this ride. The scooter features a removable battery that you can take home for charging. Women find it highly suitable because it rides as easily as a bicycle. The Yulu Wynn model costs Rs 60,000.
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