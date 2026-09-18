Looking for cars in India that aren't the Toyota Fortuner? There isn't a single way to pick a big SUV because there are so many on the market now that buyers can find one that fits their needs. Some people may want a commanding driving position and four-wheel drive, while others may value a more feature-packed cabin, hybrid technology, a better driving experience, or a lower price.

The SUV market has some great options for all of these tastes. There are a lot of choices, from the high-end MG Majestor and the brand-new, high-tech Kia Sorento to the affordable and recently updated Mahindra Scorpio-N. Instead of the Toyota Fortuner, you might want to think about these five SUVs.