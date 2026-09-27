Another plant which is easy to cultivate in a kitchen garden is green onions. It can be planted in pots or shallow containers, and does not require any large amount of space. Depending on its cultivation method and the type of green onions grown, its green leaves can be harvested quite fast.

Get More from Your Balcony Garden

To get your vegetable ready within a shorter time period, you have to look for the fastest growing type, as well as the estimated time of harvest mentioned on the seed package. It is best to use containers with drainage holes, right soil mix, and enough sunshine.

With only a few containers, you can create an efficient mini kitchen garden without even having a backyard.

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