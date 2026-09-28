This unique island offers incredible natural beauty along with complete isolation. Tourists from all over the world queue up here during the summer just to watch the famous 'Puffin' birds. You must follow some strict rules if you want to visit this island. You might not enjoy the trip much if you go during the off-season. You will find the place extremely beautiful if you visit between May and August. This is the perfect time to spot the Puffin birds. Tourists mostly flock here during these specific months. You must take help from a local guide to explore these spots. You have to hike for about 6 to 7 kilometers here. You cannot reach this place easily. Authorities allow only 100 to 150 people per day to enter this island to protect the nature and environment.

Only six people live here permanently if we leave the tourists aside. These six residents actually work as guides and help the visiting tourists with their needs. Nobody else lives there except them. Authorities have solid reasons for restricting the visitor numbers. The beautiful environment will get ruined if they allow too many people. The birds will also face discomfort. Travel experts advise tourists to walk only on designated paths to protect the sensitive areas where birds lay their eggs. You must strictly follow these rules.

A netizen recently shared a video of this island on social media. This video quickly went viral. Netizens are feeling completely amazed after learning about this unique and adventurous island. People are sharing their thoughts online, saying things like, "This must be heaven on earth," and "Traveling only by helicopter and seeing cute Puffin birds directly is so thrilling."

Also read: Goa Travel Guide: Palolem To Butterfly - 5 Beaches For Stunning Clear Blue-Water Escape