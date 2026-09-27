Post office saving schemes do not work the same way. Some plans help you grow your wealth over a long time. Other plans hand you a lump sum after a set period. A few plans aim to give you a steady regular income.

The government made no changes to the interest rates for small savings schemes for the July 1 to September 30, 2026 quarter. You earn a maximum interest of 8.2% on SCSS and Sukanya Samriddhi schemes right now. The post office gives 7.1% on PPF, 7.7% on NSC, 7.5% on KVP, and 7.4% on the Monthly Income Scheme.

You should never choose a plan just because it offers high interest. You must figure out the purpose of your money first. Do you want to double your cash? Do you need a monthly payout? Are you saving for your kid or your retirement? You should pick the right plan based on your specific need.

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