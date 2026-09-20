Bajaj Auto marketing head Sumeet Narang recently confirmed the upcoming launch. The company will officially release the new 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar N250 bikes in a few days for the Diwali festive season.

Bajaj brings these two powerful bikes with new racing parts right after launching the Pulsar N160 S, N160 SS, and next-generation Pulsar 125 and 150. The new models retain their classic muscular look and petrol tank design but pack advanced features similar to cars and KTM motorcycles.