Looking for the best phones under Rs 20000? Explore 6 smartphone picks for 2026 and discover 4 important things to check before buying, from performance and battery to display and long-term value.

You usually check the camera, battery, and processor when buying a new phone. But water and dust protection is just as important. We all use our phones everywhere, and accidental water spills are pretty much guaranteed, especially during the monsoon season.

You must check the IP rating of a phone before buying it. This rating tells you exactly how much protection the device offers against dust and water. IP68 and IP69 ratings are currently trending in the market.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A34 5G

You can look at the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A34 5G if you want an IP67 rating. The Galaxy A33 5G currently costs between 19,980 rupees and 33,990 rupees in India. The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G price starts at 20,790 rupees. The Galaxy A34 5G gives you an IP67 rating, a great camera, and a long-lasting software support system.

Moto G96 5G

The Moto G96 5G price ranges from 18,999 rupees to 21,099 rupees.

The brand decides the exact price based on the storage variant.

The Moto G96 5G stands out as the best choice on this list.

The screen offers a 144Hz refresh rate and 1600 nits peak brightness.

The device features a 6.67-inch curved P-OLED display.

A Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor powers the phone.

The phone packs 8GB RAM and comes in 128GB or 256GB storage options.

The camera setup includes a 50MP main lens and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

You get a 32MP front camera and a massive 5,500mAh battery.

The phone importantly comes with a solid IP68 rating.

Oppo A6c

The OPPO A6c smartphone features an IP64 rating. The company claims this rating protects the phone against water and dust during normal daily use. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant currently costs around 16,999 rupees. This phone packs a 6.75-inch 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 685 processor, and a 6,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A06 5G comes with an IP54 rating. This rating protects the device against basic water and dust exposure, but you cannot submerge it in water. The phone costs 17,499 rupees. The device also offers full 5G connectivity.

Redmi A7 Pro 5G

The Redmi A7 Pro 5G smartphone carries an IP52 rating. This basic rating protects the phone against dust and minor water splashes. The base variant price starts at 14,499 rupees. This phone features a large 6.9-inch 120Hz display.

POCO C85 5G

The POCO C85 5G smartphone also offers an IP rating for dust and water resistance. The 128GB storage variant currently starts at around 16,999 rupees. The top 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model goes up to 17,999 rupees. This phone sports a 6.9-inch 120Hz HD+ display and a 50MP rear camera.