Ranbir Kapoor is among Bollywood’s most bankable stars, with his wealth built over years of acting, brand endorsements, investments and other ventures. Several media reports have estimated his net worth at around Rs 345 crore. The figure is an estimate rather than an officially disclosed number.

Reports have also suggested that Kapoor earns more than Rs 30 crore annually and commands substantial fees for his film projects. His growing filmography and endorsement portfolio continue to be major contributors to his income.

A Garage Packed With Luxury Cars

Ranbir Kapoor’s car collection is almost as talked-about as his films. The actor has been associated with several premium models, ranging from performance cars to luxury SUVs.

His collection has included the Bentley Continental GT V8, Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography, Mercedes-AMG G63 and Audi R8. He has also been spotted with an Audi A8 L and other luxury vehicles over the years.