You cannot simply say RO is good and can water is bad, or vice versa. You must check the water source, purification method, maintenance, and storage to decide if your drinking water is safe.

People using RO at home can choose the right filter only if they know their source water quality. Similarly, can water quality depends entirely on how the supplier purifies and handles it.

The WHO also says you must consider your source water quality first before choosing a home purification system. So, you need to track the water from its source to your glass to know which is better.

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