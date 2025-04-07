user
Hyundai Creta tops the charts as India’s best-selling car in March 2025

Hyundai Creta was the best-selling car in India for March 2025, with 18,059 units sold. It also led the SUV sector in Q4 FY25 and achieved its highest-ever yearly sales, becoming India's third-best-selling passenger car.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Apr 7, 2025, 4:55 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India Ltd announced that the Hyundai Creta was the highest-selling car in the Indian automobile market for March 2025, recording sales of 18,059 units. With 52,898 units sold overall in Q4 of FY 2024–25 (January–March), the SUV continued to lead the sector and became India's best-selling SUV.

The Hyundai Creta saw its highest-ever yearly sales for the whole fiscal year 2024–2025, with 1,94,871 units sold, representing a 20% year-over-year (y-o-y) increase. Its ranking as India's third-best-selling passenger car was assured by this performance.

article_image2

The success of the model was significantly influenced by customer choices. Top trims accounted for 71% of Creta Electric sales and 24% of all ICE variant sales. While linked features were found in 38% of all sold units, sunroof-equipped variants made up 69% of total sales.

During the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January 2025, Hyundai unveiled the 'Creta Electric,' the electric version of the Creta. The SUV comes with two battery pack options: 42kWh and 51.4kWh, and its ex-showroom pricing ranges from 17,99,000 to 23,49,900. When fully charged, the 42kWh battery has a driving range of 390 km; with the 51.4kWh variant, this range is increased to 473 km.
 


article_image3

Additionally, Hyundai's overall sales share increased as a result of the rising demand for its SUVs. SUVs made up 68.5% of Hyundai's total sales in FY 2024–2025, up from 63.2% the year before.

The Hyundai Creta is still the most popular SUV in India ten years after it was introduced in 2015. It has sold more than 1.2 million devices throughout the years, giving it a solid market position.

