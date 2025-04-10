5 simple car modifications that can get you fined

Read Full Article

For many, owning a car is a dream come true. Instead of being an investment, getting one becomes a celebration after years of planning. The very next step is to fill it up with accessories from an accessory store. However, the phrase "modified car" might signal disaster for you because even minor changes can result in hefty fines, and the police have good reason to do so. These are some examples of accessories that you should avoid.

1. Tinted films on mirrors

Sun films used to be the first item that every owner would choose. These films were undoubtedly helpful and would be applied to all glass panels with the exception of the windscreen. In addition to increasing privacy, these films would keep the automobile cool throughout the heat. But the government has outlawed sun films. To put it simply, you will be penalized even if the tint is light. Additionally, window nets and curtains are frightening the police and may provide them a chance to challenge. Therefore, it's advisable to avoid it. The only silver lining is that it's still legal if your car has factory tint.

2. Customised registration plates

People used to be able to create their own registration plates. It was possible to choose fonts and experiment with the sizes of the letters and numerals. No more! High-Security Registration Plates, or HSRPs, are now included with every new car sold. The only permissible plates are these ones. Vehicles sold before to 2018 are exempt, although legislation is being drafted to require HSRPs for all vehicles; these plates are available for purchase online.

3. Oversized tires

Individuals like adding alloy wheels and high-quality tires to their cars. Oversizing by more than two sizes is prohibited, nevertheless. Above all, the wheels shouldn't protrude from the body. Wheels should be well protected and fender flares should be extended internationally as well. Because big tires have a tendency to fly up road debris and stones, endangering other road users, this helps to increase safety.

4. Change in lights

Every firm sells high-quality car headlights. Fog lights are also included as standard if you have a higher model. These, however, are insufficient for many. LED bulbs are commonly replaced with fog lights, spotlights, and even bar lights. However, we must warn you that these alterations make you a cop magnet. There's a catch, though! Although using these lights in urban areas is prohibited, they are permitted on roads and in unfavorable weather. However, these lights must be carefully covered and not utilized when traveling in a city.

5. Change in vehicle colours

The vehicle's colour is specified on the registration papers at the time of purchase. The car need to be same. This also holds true for wraps, which are becoming more and more popular. Changing the color of the wrap draws challans since it alters the vehicle's identify. Selecting a colour from the same palette is therefore the simplest mistake. You might try changing your registration certificate to a matte finish or another shade of white, for instance, if it states white. But that's all. It would also be appropriate to note that certain states permit colour changes.

In order to do this, the vehicle must be sent for inspection following the modification and the application must be forwarded to the RTO. A new registration document with the amended colour code will be provided following the vehicle's inspection. Finally, decals are permitted as long as they don't cover up the vehicle's primary colour.

