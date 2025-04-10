user
user icon

Bengaluru, Delhi top in used car sales; Hyundai i10, Swift among top picks: Report

Bengaluru and Delhi are the top destinations for pre-owned cars in India, driven by the increasing desire for personal mobility. Compact hatchbacks like Renault Kwid and Maruti Suzuki Swift remain popular, with a significant rise in online car purchases and automatic transmission preferences.

Bengaluru, Delhi top in used car sales; Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Swift among top picks: Report gcw
Gargi Chaudhry
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Apr 10, 2025, 10:50 AM IST

Bengaluru and Delhi are now the top destinations for pre-owned automobiles in India, as the country's booming cities continue to drive demand for used cars due to the rising hunger for personal mobility, according to Spinny’s Q1 2025 report. The research, which covers January through March of this year, reveals notable shifts in Indians' attitudes about automobile ownership. These are some of the report's noteworthy trends.

Compact hatchbacks are still quite popular among automobile purchasers. During the first quarter of this year, the most popular models were the Renault Kwid, Maruti Suzuki Swift, and Hyundai Grand i10. Notably, the Swift overtook the Baleno in 2025 and rose into the top three. The most popular brands stayed the same, with Honda, Hyundai, and Maruti Suzuki leading the pack.

Digital adoption has also significantly increased, according to the survey. More Indians now choose to purchase their automobiles online with only a few clicks, as seen by the astounding 77% of car purchases on Spinny that took place online.

Also Read | Maruti Fronx Hybrid coming soon? Check launch date, expected features and mileage

With a notable increase in popularity, automatic automobiles currently make up 29% of all sales, up from 24% in 2024. Many consumers, notably women, who now account for 28% of Spinny's clientele, are choosing automatics due to their ease, particularly in areas with high traffic. It's interesting to note that Coimbatore had the highest percentage of female borrowers (27%), while Kochi had the most percentage of female purchasers.

With 84% of consumers choosing petrol-powered vehicles, it continues to be the most popular fuel option. Electric, CNG, and diesel cars came after. However, Pune distinguished itself by having 40% of the platform's electric car purchases.

Also Read | Tata Harrier EV incoming! Check launch timeline, leaked images and key details revealed

According to Spinny, auto loans were used for 57% of purchases. With 60% of clients choosing credit help, Jaipur was the leader in finance. In the Spinny Max class, luxury vehicles also maintained their position, with the Mercedes GLA, BMW X1, and Jeep Compass at the top of the premium range.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Fronx to Grand Vitara Maruti Suzuki hikes prices by up to Rs 62000 from today check full list gcw

Fronx to Grand Vitara: Maruti Suzuki hikes prices by up to Rs 62,000 from today | Check full list

Hyundai Alcazar Electric coming soon? Check out LEAKED photos on social media gcw

Hyundai Alcazar Electric coming soon? Check out LEAKED photos on social media

Tata Harrier EV incoming! Check launch timeline, leaked images and key details revealed gcw

Tata Harrier EV incoming! Check launch timeline, leaked images and key details revealed

Summer driving alert: 5 ways to stop tyres from bursting in extreme heat gcw

Summer driving alert: 5 ways to stop tyres from bursting in extreme heat

Mahindra XUV 700 vs Mahindra XUV 700 Ebony edition whats new and is it worth the upgrade gcw

Mahindra XUV 700 vs Mahindra XUV 700 Ebony Edition: What’s new and is it worth the upgrade?

Recent Stories

'No need to give him Biryani, facilities like Kasab': 26/11 hero on Tahawwur Rana's extradition (WATCH) shk

'No need to give him Biryani, facilities like Kasab': 26/11 hero on Tahawwur Rana's extradition (WATCH)

Jasmin Walia Inspired Bodycon Dress Ideas for IPL Match Outfits sri

IPL Match Outfit: Jasmin Walia Bodycon Dress for Camera Focus

Kerala: Gold price hits all-time high of Rs 68480 per sovereign in single-day spike april 10 2025 anr

Kerala: Gold price hits all-time high of Rs 68,480 per sovereign in single-day spike

Kesari 2: Akshay Kumar starrer gets 'A' certificate; check run-time here ATG

'Kesari 2': Akshay Kumar starrer gets 'A' certificate; check run-time here

IPL 2025: GT's Sudharsan highlights importance of setting the tone early after win vs RR HRD

IPL 2025: GT's Sudharsan highlights importance of setting the tone early after win vs RR

Recent Videos

No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Dubai-Mumbai Underwater Train? Reality Check on Viral Concept | 1000 km/h in 2 Hours?

Gulf Pulse | Dubai-Mumbai Underwater Train? Reality Check on Viral Concept | 1000 km/h in 2 Hours?

Video Icon
World Pulse | 24 Times More Powerful Than Hiroshima Bomb: US Speeds Up B61-13 Production. What is it

World Pulse | 24 Times More Powerful Than Hiroshima Bomb: US Speeds Up B61-13 Production. What is it

Video Icon
Kunal Kamra Roasts Bigg Boss: 'Mental Hospital Is Better!' | Asianet Newsable

Kunal Kamra Roasts Bigg Boss: 'Mental Hospital Is Better!' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Burkha-Clad Woman Caught Without Ticket: Threatens 'Kaat Ke Daal Dungi' & Questions PM!

Burkha-Clad Woman Caught Without Ticket: Threatens 'Kaat Ke Daal Dungi' & Questions PM!

Video Icon