Bengaluru, Delhi top in used car sales; Hyundai i10, Swift among top picks: Report

Bengaluru and Delhi are now the top destinations for pre-owned automobiles in India, as the country's booming cities continue to drive demand for used cars due to the rising hunger for personal mobility, according to Spinny’s Q1 2025 report. The research, which covers January through March of this year, reveals notable shifts in Indians' attitudes about automobile ownership. These are some of the report's noteworthy trends.

Compact hatchbacks are still quite popular among automobile purchasers. During the first quarter of this year, the most popular models were the Renault Kwid, Maruti Suzuki Swift, and Hyundai Grand i10. Notably, the Swift overtook the Baleno in 2025 and rose into the top three. The most popular brands stayed the same, with Honda, Hyundai, and Maruti Suzuki leading the pack.

Digital adoption has also significantly increased, according to the survey. More Indians now choose to purchase their automobiles online with only a few clicks, as seen by the astounding 77% of car purchases on Spinny that took place online.

With a notable increase in popularity, automatic automobiles currently make up 29% of all sales, up from 24% in 2024. Many consumers, notably women, who now account for 28% of Spinny's clientele, are choosing automatics due to their ease, particularly in areas with high traffic. It's interesting to note that Coimbatore had the highest percentage of female borrowers (27%), while Kochi had the most percentage of female purchasers.

With 84% of consumers choosing petrol-powered vehicles, it continues to be the most popular fuel option. Electric, CNG, and diesel cars came after. However, Pune distinguished itself by having 40% of the platform's electric car purchases.

According to Spinny, auto loans were used for 57% of purchases. With 60% of clients choosing credit help, Jaipur was the leader in finance. In the Spinny Max class, luxury vehicles also maintained their position, with the Mercedes GLA, BMW X1, and Jeep Compass at the top of the premium range.

