Tata Punch to Kia Syros: Top 5 affordable SUVs under Rs 10 lakh to buy in March 2025

In India, the SUV sector presently holds an almost 55% market share. SUVs of various sizes are becoming popular among consumers in both mainstream and luxury markets. However, the models priced under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) have been the main drivers of sales. The success of any model is heavily influenced by affordability in the Indian market. Additionally, the value-for-money factor is crucial. Let's examine five SUVs that are reasonably priced and offer good value. You can get them for less than Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), so they won't even break the bank.

Skoda Kylaq

The ex-showroom pricing of the recently released Skoda Kylaq ranges from Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh. You get it all from the entry-level model, which has a 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine and features like LED headlamps with LED DRLs, LED taillamps, a driver seat height adjustment that can be done manually, headrests that can be adjusted for all seats, an LED reading lamp, electrically adjustable exterior mirrors, a tilt and telescopic steering wheel, six airbags, and ESC. Additionally, the SUV received a 5-star safety certification from Bharat NCAP.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

In February 2025, the Fronx was the best-selling vehicle in India. Since its arrival in 2023, its growth has been consistent. It is priced between Rs 7.52 lakh and Rs 13.04 lakh (ex-showroom), and it comes with a large cabin, a variety of engine options, and the reputation of Maruti. You may get a normally aspirated petrol vehicle with respectable features for less than Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) if you don't want to spend a lot of money on the turbocharged petrol version.

Hyundai Exter

The Exter, Hyundai's entry-level SUV, is feature-rich and reasonably priced. Powertrain options vary from petrol MT to petrol AMT to CNG MT, with prices starting at only Rs 6.21 lakh to Rs 10.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The entire line is equipped with standard safety features including electronic stability control (ESC), six airbags, and an antilock braking system with electronic brakeforce distribution.

Tata Punch

The Tata Punch series, which comes in both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) versions, costs between Rs 6.20 lakh and Rs 14.44 lakh. There is also a CNG option available for this entry-level SUV. Both the Global NCAP and the Bharat NCAP have awarded it a 5-star safety rating. Its outstanding success may be attributed to its small size, high ground clearance, and reasonable pricing.

Kia Syros

After the Sonet, the Syros is Kia's second vehicle in the sub-4 metre small SUV market. It costs between Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The Syros has a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine and is filled with features from the basic model. Features like a 12.3-inch HD touchscreen, a 4.2-inch colour TFT MID, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, tilt steering, a centre console with cup holders and an armrest, electrically adjustable outside mirrors, six airbags, and ESC are included even in the base model.

