Fronx to Grand Vitara: Maruti Suzuki hikes prices by up to Rs 62,000 from today | Check full list

The largest automobile manufacturer in the nation, Maruti Suzuki India, is planning to raise the prices of a few models by up to Rs 62,000 today. This is the second price increase the company has implemented in less than four months. The models that will be affected are the WagonR, Eeco, Ertiga, XL6, Dzire Tour S, Fronx, and Grand Vitara. The model-specific price increases will range from Rs 2,500 for the Fronx to Rs 62,000 for the flagship SUV, the Grand Vitara.

According to Maruti's official statement, the business is forced to pass on part of the increased costs to customers despite attempts to reduce costs. Several models at its Nexa and Arena stores will be impacted by the price rise.

Which cars will see a price hike?

The price increases for popular Maruti Suzuki models are broken down as follows:

A price increase for a number of Maruti Suzuki's well-known models will take effect on April 8, 2025.

The Eeco's price would rise by up to Rs 22,500, while the Grand Vitara's will climb by up to Rs 62,000.

While the Ertiga and XL6 would each witness price increases of Rs 12,500, the WagonR is expected to face a price rise of Rs 14,000.

The Fronx will see a little price increase of Rs 2,500, while the Dzire Tour S would see a Rs 3,000 increase.

Prices have been raised by Maruti Suzuki in 2025 before. In January 2025, the business raised prices by as much as 4%. Because of the state of the market and growing expenses, automakers often raise prices twice a year. Price rises for April 2025 have also been announced by other top automakers, such as Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Kia India, suggesting a general trend in the industry.

