Tata Nexon EV to Tata Curvv EV: Check out best 5 electric SUVs to consider

Read Full Article

Explore the top 5 electric SUVs in India, including Hyundai Creta EV, MG ZS EV, Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra BE 6, and Tata Curvv EV. Discover their price, range, key features, and safety technologies.

In India, electric cars and SUVs have begun to gain popularity, with electric SUVs seeing particularly strong market demand. Thanks to the introduction of new models, this sector is now flourishing. With the introduction of electric cars by Tata Motors, JSW MG Motor, and Mahindra & Mahindra, the trend that started with the Hyundai Kona Electric has now spread. Here are five significant choices if you're thinking about purchasing an electric SUV:

1. Hyundai Creta EV Launched at the Auto Expo 2025, the Hyundai Creta EV has an ex-showroom starting price of Rs 17.99 lakh. It comes with two battery versions (42 kWh and 51.4 kWh) and five primary types. While the 51.4 kWh model has a range of 473 km on a single charge, the 42 kWh model has a range of 390 km. The later model has three driving modes: Eco, Normal, and Sports, and it produces 168 horsepower and 255 Nm of torque. It also comes with 52 standard safety features, including hill driving aids, TPMS, and six airbags. Higher trims also come with Level 2 ADAS, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane assist, and collision alerts. Also Read | Kia Syros crosses 20,000 bookings in India – Most popular variants and colors REVEALED!

2. MG ZS EV The MG ZS EV was one of the first vehicles to reach the Indian market for small e-SUVs, with an ex-showroom price range of Rs 18.98 lakh to Rs 26.63 lakh. It has six trim levels and produces 173 horsepower and 280 Nm of torque using a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor and a 50.3 kWh battery. With a 50 kW fast charger, it can achieve 80% charge in 60 minutes and takes around nine hours to completely charge. According to MG, a single charge can cover 461 kilometers, and it takes 8.5 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h. Six airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill descent aid, and seventeen Level-2 ADAS capabilities—such as lane assistance and frontal collision avoidance—are among the safety features.

3. Tata Nexon EV There are ten different models of the Tata Nexon EV, with prices starting at Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Two battery alternatives are offered by Tata: a long-range 45 kWh battery that can go 489 kilometers on a single charge, produces 142.7 horsepower and 215 Nm of torque, and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 8.9 seconds. With a 30 kWh pack, the mid-range battery has a 275 km range and generates 127.4 horsepower and 215 Nm of torque, enabling a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 9.2 seconds. The Nexon EV has a 12.2-inch infotainment system, a 10.24-inch driver's display, leatherette upholstery, front ventilated seats, and a voice-activated sunroof. Six airbags, ABS with EBD, EPB with Auto Hold, ESC, and hill driving aids are among the safety features. Also Read | Tata Tiago EV March offer: Get up to Rs 1 lakh discount on this electric car! Check features and other details

4. Mahindra BE 6 The Mahindra BE 6 comes in five different versions and begins at Rs 19.40 lakh (ex-showroom). With its C-shaped LED DRLs, this fast, futuristic SUV looks similar to the ICE-powered XUV 3XO. It also represents Mahindra's debut into a dedicated electric vehicle portfolio under the BE sub-brand. The BE 6 has two battery pack options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh, and it is built on the INGLO platform. The BE 6 has a fixed glass panoramic sunroof, dual 12.3-inch infotainment and instrument cluster displays, variable gear ratio electric power steering, and adjustable regenerative braking. Six airbags, ESP, a blind view monitor, a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX mounts in the second row, and a Level 2+ ADAS suite managed by five radars and one camera are among the safety features.

5. Tata Curvv EV With a starting price of Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tata Curvv EV comes in three different models and two battery pack choices. It has a 165 horsepower electric motor and a stated range of 501 km when using a 45 kWh pack. The higher-spec 55 kWh model has a claimed range of 585 km when fully charged. The Curvv EV has a multifunction steering wheel with an illuminated emblem, and its cockpit has a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.2-inch HARMAN floating infotainment display. The Curvv EV has all-wheel disc brakes, an ESP with i-VBAC, and six airbags for safety. Along with 20 features and a 360-degree camera with a blind spot view monitor, it also incorporates Level 2 ADAS. Also Read | Anand Mahindra REVEALS how he will take on Elon Musk's Tesla if it comes to India

Latest Videos