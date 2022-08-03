Xiaomi launches Mijia AR glasses with 50MP camera, wireless charging; Details here

Xiaomi's crowdfunding website, Youpin, is presently accepting pre-orders for the most recent Mijia Glasses Camera. The business has made its first Mijia AR Glasses Camera available in China for an initial price of CNY 2,499, which, when translated, equals to Rs 29,030 in India.

Xiaomi has launched a new pair of smart glasses that it first showed off as a prototype back in 2021 and the product is now ready. The business has made its first Mijia AR Glasses Camera available in China for an initial price of CNY 2,499, which, when translated, equals to Rs 29,030 in India. No information has been released on the global launch, and it is also unclear whether the tablet would be available in India. Not all of the devices Xiaomi offers in its native country find their way to the Indian market. However, the corporation has made a number of them public in India.

Xiaomi's crowdfunding website, Youpin, is presently accepting pre-orders for the most recent Mijia Glasses Camera. The smart glasses include a dual camera configuration that is mounted on the sides as far as features go. There are two cameras: an 8-megapixel periscopic telephoto camera with split OIS optical stabilisation and a 50-megapixel Auad Bayer four-in-one wide-angle camera. According to the manufacturer, 5X optical zoom and up to 15x hybrid zoom are also supported.

Although the gadget appears to be rather large in photographs, the manufacturer claims that the glasses only weigh approximately 100g, making them quite light and comfortable to wear for extended periods of time.

The Mijia app from the firm will be used to operate the smart glasses. Users will be able to rapidly import photographs to their phones and share them with the aid of this app. The device has a 100-minute continuous video recording capacity.

A Snapdragon 8 CPU, together with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, power the device. It also has TUV certification for levels of blue light. The smartphone includes an OLED screen with a maximum brightness of 3,000nits, 3281ppi density, and other impressive features.

A 1,020mAh battery with 10W wireless charging capabilities powers Xiaomi's newest smart eyewear. According to Xiaomi, a 30-minute charge can recharge the battery by 80% from empty. Other capabilities include on-screen live translation and compatibility for smart assistants.