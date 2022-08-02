iPhone 14 series to get OLED panel grades from Samsung?

Samsung Display will be supplying OLED panels for all four models of the iPhone 14 series; rival LG Display will be supplying for two models, citing sources, the report said.

The US-based tech giant Apple intends to employ several OLED panel grades for the next iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, as reported by various media reports. At least four new iPhone models, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, might be released by Apple in September. September 13 is the anticipated release date for the Apple iPhone 14 series.

According to TheElec, Samsung Display would use several material grades on the OLED panels it will produce for the forthcoming iPhone 14 series depending on the model tiers, according to an IANS report. For the more expensive iPhone 14 models, it will employ its most recent and cutting-edge collection of materials; for the less expensive versions, it will use its earlier generation set. The action is being taken to reduce expenses.

According to the rumour, competitor LG Display would provide OLED panels for two variants of the iPhone 14 series while Samsung Display will offer OLED panels for all four models. Dopant, host, prime, and other substances are included in an OLED material set to create the red, green, and blue pixels.

The material sets that Samsung Display uses on its Galaxy and Apple's iPhones are referred as as the M series. The South Korean display manufacturer supplied the iPhone X and iPhone XS, Apple's first OLED phones, with its LT sets in 2017 and 2018, respectively. But starting in 2019, it started utilising its M series for panels that were used in iPhones and Galaxy handsets.

The tech titan from Cupertino might potentially introduce new AirPods Pro, an upgraded iPad Pro, and more. The price of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will rise to $1099 and $1199, respectively, due to increased component prices and Apple's drive to separate Pro and non-Pro iPhones. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max may both cost $899 and $999, respectively.

