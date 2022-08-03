OnePlus 10T 5G: When and where to watch launch event live? Know features, other details

A 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera will be included in the OnePlus 10T 5G's triple rear camera configuration. Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming phone.

OnePlus will officially introduce the OnePlus 10T 5G in India on Wednesday and throughout the globe. The OnePlus 10T 5G, the company's upcoming flagship model, will be unveiled in a real event this evening in New York City. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a triple back camera, and other features will be included with the OnePlus 10T 5G when it is released. Let's look at how to watch the OnePlus 10T 5G event live, what to anticipate, and more before the launch.

When and where to watch the event?

In New York, the OnePlus 10T 5G launch event will start at 10AM. The inaugural ceremony will begin at 7:30PM IST, or Indian time. On both OnePlus' official YouTube channel and website, the event will be webcast live. Users may also see the OnePlus 10T 5G unveiling in the video on social media.

All you need to know about the upcoming phone

OnePlus has provided us with quite a bit of information prior to the launch event, and the remaining details have come to light as a result of rumours and leaks. A 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate is planned for the OnePlus 10T 5G. The smartphone will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU and as much RAM as you want—the most of any OnePlus flagship to date, up to 16GB.

The 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor will be the star of the triple rear camera arrangement on the OnePlus 10T 5G. On the OnePlus 10T 5G, there will also be an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The OnePlus 10T 5G will be released alongside OxygenOS 13, the company's most recent iteration of its Android overlay. The OnePlus 10T 5G and OxygenOS 13 will be unveiled tonight, and Android 13 will soon be available to end consumers, according to OnePlus. Numerous new features, animations, and optimizations are anticipated to be added to OnePlus smartphones with OxygenOS 13.