Xiaomi announces new battery replacement for old phones, price starting from Rs 499

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 16, 2022, 10:35 AM IST

    Xiaomi smartphone customers in India may visit the Xiaomi service centre and get their battery changed for as little as Rs 499. Xiaomi refers to it as the Battery Replacement Programme, which is offered to all of its users in the nation.

    The business claims that battery replacement costs Rs 499, although the actual price may vary based on the type of your phone. Users must pay a certain fee to get their phone's battery changed. This offer is now available to people who own Xiaomi or Redmi devices.

    The business has not specified any requirements for the battery replacement, so anybody who notices their phone's battery depleting rapidly or taking a long time to charge can go to their local service centre and request a battery replacement. The Rs 499 battery pricing is most likely for the cheap Redmi A phone series.

    And, if you have the Redmi Note 10 or even the Note 11+ models, the battery for these new models may be substantially more expensive, which you can confirm at the service centre before having it changed. Xiaomi has developed a simple method for booking appointments for battery replacements at service centres.

    You may book using the Xiaomi Service+ app, and it appears that the policy applies to any old Xiaomi or Redmi phone with an outdated battery. Xiaomi has not requested any documentation to prove the device's authenticity, however we recommend that you bring a soft or hard copy of the phone's purchase receipt for a smooth transaction at the repair centre.

    This initiative guarantees that consumers with out-of-warranty phones may still rely on official help for things like replacing the battery. This manner, you may be more confident that the part will be safe to use on the device.

