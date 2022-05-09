Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Xiaomi takes inspiration from Apple, company likely working on 12 Pro Max

    The Xiaomi 12 Pro Max should be positioned above the existing Xiaomi 12 Pro flagship smartphone. According to the timeframe in the leak, Xiaomi may employ the future Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset for this handset.

    Xiaomi takes inspiration from Apple company likely working on 12 Pro Max gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 9, 2022, 12:52 PM IST

    Xiaomi is taking Apple-inspired ideas to new heights. According to fresh sources, the business may soon release a Pro Max flagship model. And it's likely that the smartphone will be available before the end of the year. It is anticipated to have a bigger screen, emphasising the Max word in the name.

    Xiaomi might utilise this smartphone to demonstrate its rumoured photography relationship with Leica. Moving up the price range necessitates the manufacturer polishing its software, and a larger phone need a larger battery to sustain the form factor and its performance.

    The Xiaomi 12 Pro Max should be positioned above the existing Xiaomi 12 Pro flagship smartphone. According to the timeframe in the leak, Xiaomi may employ the future Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset for this handset. It might use the same 50-megapixel triple back camera module, or it could be modified to include a larger sensor. The Xiaomi 12 Pro Max might be the first smartphone from the firm to feature the 200W fast charging capabilities that it has previously demonstrated.

    Also Read | Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G goes on sale; From price to features, know everything about it

    The Xiaomi 12 Pro Max smartphone may prove to be a formidable rival to the likes of Samsung, Google, and even Apple. Its Pro Max smartphone might be significantly cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Ultra or Apple iPhone Pro Max variants now on the market.

    With this, Xiaomi will have to contend with OnePlus, which is rumoured to be working on its first-ever Ultra version as part of the OnePlus 10 series.

    Also Read | ED seizes Xiaomi's assets worth Rs 5,551 crore over forex violations

    Last Updated May 9, 2022, 12:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Motorola Edge 30 Worlds Thinnest 5G smartphone to launch on May 12 gcw

    Motorola Edge 30: 'World's thinnest 5G smartphone' to launch on May 12

    Google may launch Pixel Buds Pro wireless soon to challenge AirPods Pro gcw

    Google may launch Pixel Buds Pro wireless soon, to challenge AirPods Pro

    Poco M4 5G smartphone launched in India Know price colours and specs gcw

    Poco M4 5G smartphone launched in India; Know price, colours and specs

    Nothing Phone 1 features leaked ahead of launch likely to have 4500mAh battery 32 MP front camera gcw

    Nothing Phone (1) features leaked ahead of launch; likely to have 4500mAh battery, 32 MP front camera

    Vivo T1 Pro 5G Vivo T1 44W launched Know their specs price and colours gcw

    Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W launched; Know their specs, price and colours

    Recent Stories

    Who is Zaheer Iqbal? Is Sonakshi Sinha engaged to him? Here's what we know RBA

    Who is Zaheer Iqbal? Is Sonakshi Sinha engaged to him? Here's what we know

    PM Modi pays tribute to Tagore, Maharana Pratap, and Gokhale on their birth anniversary - adt

    PM Modi pays tribute to Tagore, Maharana Pratap, and Gokhale on their birth anniversary

    Aviation Minister Scindia warns IndiGo over handling of child with special needs - adt

    Aviation Minister Scindia warns IndiGo over handling of child with special needs

    Pictures Sonakshi Sinha flaunts a big diamond ring; Is she engaged? RBA

    Pictures: Sonakshi Sinha flaunts a big diamond ring; Is she engaged?

    football epl Should Cristiano Ronaldo stay at Man United? David Beckham shares honest view snt

    Should Cristiano Ronaldo stay at Man United? David Beckham shares honest view

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon
    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon