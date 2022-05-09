Xiaomi takes inspiration from Apple, company likely working on 12 Pro Max

The Xiaomi 12 Pro Max should be positioned above the existing Xiaomi 12 Pro flagship smartphone. According to the timeframe in the leak, Xiaomi may employ the future Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset for this handset.

Xiaomi is taking Apple-inspired ideas to new heights. According to fresh sources, the business may soon release a Pro Max flagship model. And it's likely that the smartphone will be available before the end of the year. It is anticipated to have a bigger screen, emphasising the Max word in the name.

Xiaomi might utilise this smartphone to demonstrate its rumoured photography relationship with Leica. Moving up the price range necessitates the manufacturer polishing its software, and a larger phone need a larger battery to sustain the form factor and its performance.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro Max should be positioned above the existing Xiaomi 12 Pro flagship smartphone. According to the timeframe in the leak, Xiaomi may employ the future Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset for this handset. It might use the same 50-megapixel triple back camera module, or it could be modified to include a larger sensor. The Xiaomi 12 Pro Max might be the first smartphone from the firm to feature the 200W fast charging capabilities that it has previously demonstrated.

Also Read | Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G goes on sale; From price to features, know everything about it

The Xiaomi 12 Pro Max smartphone may prove to be a formidable rival to the likes of Samsung, Google, and even Apple. Its Pro Max smartphone might be significantly cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Ultra or Apple iPhone Pro Max variants now on the market.

With this, Xiaomi will have to contend with OnePlus, which is rumoured to be working on its first-ever Ultra version as part of the OnePlus 10 series.

Also Read | ED seizes Xiaomi's assets worth Rs 5,551 crore over forex violations