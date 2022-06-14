Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro: 5 reasons why you should purchase this smartphone

The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro is equipped with a 108MP triple rear camera array and is powered by the Snapdragon 888 CPU. Users in India may get the smartphone for less than Rs 30,000 through Amazon. The e-commerce site is running a 'Coupon Carnival' event, which will reduce the price of the Mi 11X to Rs. 28,999.

Xiaomi has reduced the pricing of the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro in India. Users in India may get the smartphone for less than Rs 30,000 through Amazon. The e-commerce site is running a 'Coupon Carnival' event, which will reduce the price of the Mi 11X to Rs. 28,999. The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro is equipped with a 108MP triple rear camera array and is powered by the Snapdragon 888 CPU.

Display: The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro has a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels). The gadget supports a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The gadget has a punch-hole cutout on the front for the selfie camera sensor.

Storage and RAM: The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Camera: In terms of camera, the gadget has a triple rear camera configuration led by a 108MP Samsung HM2 main sensor with an f/1.75 aperture. Other cameras on the smartphone's rear include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 118-degree field of view and a 5MP macro camera. The camera supports OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), slow-motion video recording, HDR, and other features. The Mi 11X Pro has a 20MP selfie camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Battery & OS system: The phone is powered by a 4,250 mAh battery with 33W rapid charging capabilities. The phone was released with the Android 11 operating system. Xiaomi, on the other hand, has released the Android 12 upgrade for the smartphone.

Price cut, a mjor reason: The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro was introduced with a starting price of Rs 39,990 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. This model is now available for Rs 29,999 on Amazon India. Users with an SBI Bank card may save an extra Rs 1,000 on the 11X Pro, bringing the price down to Rs. 28,999.