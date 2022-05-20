Sony’s all-new PlayStation 5 model spotted in Japan featuring improved radio technology

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The tech company revealed plans to start producing PS5 plates in five additional colour versions before the end of 2022. It followed it up with the sale of midnight black and cosmic crimson PS5 consoles.

    New Delhi, First Published May 20, 2022, 12:03 PM IST

    A new Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) system has apparently been discovered in Japan ahead of planned PS5 hardware upgrades. According to GizmoChina, the new hardware is now undergoing testing in Japan and has just received building design certification.

    According to the report, there are indicators that the new Sony PS5 version is a CFI-1200 series model with improved radio technology. Because of the lesser components used in the purportedly refurbished PS5, the radio equipment might result in a reduced cost for the PS5. The redesigned PS5 might possibly make better use of existing components.

    Also Read | Sony PlayStation 5 to get restock today; Know price, how to buy and more

    A PS5 Pro variant may be in the works, however it is a remote chance. According to the article, however, the worldwide chip scarcity may exclude this option. As a result, the CFI-1200 series will most likely be the PS5's modest improvement. Meanwhile, three new PS5 covers will be released next month.

    The tech company revealed plans to start producing PS5 plates in five additional colour versions before the end of 2022. It followed it up with the sale of midnight black and cosmic crimson PS5 consoles.

    By mid-2022, the three additional colour varieties, nova pink, galaxy purple, and starlight blue, were set to be released. These three colour plates for the PS5 have now been issued by Sony.

    Also Read | Sony PlayStation 5 to go on pre-orders in India today; All you need to know

    The PlayStation 5 Digital Model starts at Rs 39,999 and goes up to Rs 49,999 for the basic edition with a disc drive. During today's replenishment, Sony has offered a deal in which purchasers may get the PlayStation 5 (basic edition) and Gran Tourismo 7 for Rs 54,490, a Rs 490 savings off the two's regular price.

    Buyers may expect to get pre-ordered PS5 consoles within two weeks, subject to COVID-related constraints. Users on Sony Center can choose to pick up their PlayStation 5 in-store, which, according to past customers, takes roughly 5-6 days.

    Last Updated May 20, 2022, 12:03 PM IST
