    Sony PlayStation 5 to get restock today; Know price, how to buy and more

    As previously stated, the PlayStation 5 will be available today on a variety of retail outlets, including Reliance Digital, the Sony Center website (Shopatsc.com), Vijay Sales, Croma, and Games The Shop. Buyers may pre-order the console at 12PM (pm) IST, but they must act quickly.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 22, 2022, 1:17 PM IST

    Today marks the restocking of the Sony PlayStation 5 in India. The newest generation PlayStation will be sold at a variety of outlets, including Sony Center, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, Croma, and others. During today's resupply, both the digital and regular disc versions of the PlayStation 5 will be available for pre-order.

    As with past PlayStation 5 restocks, inventories are expected to last only a few minutes at most. Potential customers have already experienced this issue, since PlayStation 5 supply is currently limited. Users on numerous sites have already experienced problems with vendors such as Flipkart and Games The Shop. Users on both sites have previously complained that their orders were cancelled even after they had been finished just seconds before.

    The PlayStation 5 Digital Model starts at Rs 39,999 and goes up to Rs 49,999 for the basic edition with a disc drive. During today's replenishment, Sony has offered a deal in which purchasers may get the PlayStation 5 (basic edition) and Gran Tourismo 7 for Rs 54,490, a Rs 490 savings off the two's regular price.

    Buyers may expect to get pre-ordered PS5 consoles within two weeks, subject to COVID-related constraints. Users on Sony Center can choose to pick up their PlayStation 5 in-store, which, according to past customers, takes roughly 5-6 days.

