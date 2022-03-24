Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sony PlayStation 5 to go on pre-orders in India today; All you need to know

    The resupply on March 24 comes a month after the PlayStation 5 was last available in India on February 22. According to several media sources, Sony PlayStation 5 stock will remain extremely restricted owing to a chip shortage. Sony has been trying to keep the PS5 systems in stock.

    Sony PlayStation 5 to go on pre orders in India today All you need to know gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 24, 2022, 11:40 AM IST

    Sony PlayStation 5 will be available for pre-order in India starting today (March 24). It will be sold on Amazon, Flipkart, ShopatSC, Reliance Digital, PrepaidGamerCard, Vijay Sales, and GamesTheShop. Sony authorised dealers have planned pre-orders to begin at 12:00 p.m., and additional retail shops and websites are anticipated to follow suit.

    In India, the PS5 Digital Edition costs Rs 39,990 while the Blu-ray edition costs Rs 49,990.

    The resupply on March 24 comes a month after the PlayStation 5 was last available in India on February 22. According to several media sources, Sony PlayStation 5 stock will remain extremely restricted owing to a chip shortage. Sony has been trying to keep the PS5 systems in stock.

    The business just announced that it delivered only 3.9 million PlayStation 5 systems during the holiday quarter of 2021. According to the study, 17.3 million devices were sold as of December 31, approximately three million fewer than the PlayStation 4 had at the comparable time following its introduction.

    Revenue in the gaming segment fell 8% year on year (YoY) to 813.3 billion yen ($7.09 billion), but operating profit increased 12.1% to 92.9 billion yen ($810 million). Sony's critical image sensor segment performed well in the third quarter, with revenues growing 22% year on year to 57.8 billion ($504 million).

    Also Read | Redmi 10 to go on sale today; know its price, specification, features and more

    Also Read | WhatsApp multi-device supports out of Beta mode; learn how to link

    Also Read: iOS Twitter users can now record GIFs using their camera

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2022, 11:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Redmi 10 to go on sale today know its price specification features and more gcw

    Redmi 10 to go on sale today; know its price, specification, features and more

    Apple iPhone SE 2022 pre order begins today All you need to know gcw

    Apple iPhone SE 2022 pre-order begins today; All you need to know

    Apple s March 8 event When and how to watch What are the expected products gcw

    Apple's March 8 event: When and how to watch? What are the expected products?

    iPhone SE to iPad Air What to expect at Apple s March 8 event gcw

    iPhone SE to iPad Air: What to expect at Apple's March 8 event

    Apple iPhone SE 3rd generation with Touch ID to launch on March 8 gcw

    Apple iPhone SE 3rd generation with Touch ID to launch on March 8

    Recent Stories

    7 adorable pictures of Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja drb

    7 adorable pictures of Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: What to expect from Virat Kohli without Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB captaincy? Ravi Shastri answers-ayh

    IPL 2022: What to expect from Kohli without RCB captaincy? Shastri answers

    IAS officer in Madhya Pradesh lands in trouble over 'The Kashmir Files'

    IAS officer in Madhya Pradesh lands in trouble over 'The Kashmir Files'

    Kerala private bus operators call indefinite strike demands revision in fares gcw

    Kerala private bus operators call indefinite strike, demands revision in fares

    Ahead of swearing ceremony, Yogi Adityanath meets Amit Shah, discusses UP cabinet - ADT

    Ahead of swearing ceremony, Yogi Adityanath meets Amit Shah, discusses UP cabinet

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka tests robot as teacher in government school classroom gcw

    Karnataka tests robot as teacher in government school classroom

    Video Icon
    Minor tied to tree, disrobed, face and private part blackened by village head for using vulgar language - ycb

    Minor tied to tree, disrobed, face and private part blackened by village head for using vulgar language

    Video Icon
    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon