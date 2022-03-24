Sony PlayStation 5 to go on pre-orders in India today; All you need to know

The resupply on March 24 comes a month after the PlayStation 5 was last available in India on February 22. According to several media sources, Sony PlayStation 5 stock will remain extremely restricted owing to a chip shortage. Sony has been trying to keep the PS5 systems in stock.

Sony PlayStation 5 will be available for pre-order in India starting today (March 24). It will be sold on Amazon, Flipkart, ShopatSC, Reliance Digital, PrepaidGamerCard, Vijay Sales, and GamesTheShop. Sony authorised dealers have planned pre-orders to begin at 12:00 p.m., and additional retail shops and websites are anticipated to follow suit.

In India, the PS5 Digital Edition costs Rs 39,990 while the Blu-ray edition costs Rs 49,990.

The business just announced that it delivered only 3.9 million PlayStation 5 systems during the holiday quarter of 2021. According to the study, 17.3 million devices were sold as of December 31, approximately three million fewer than the PlayStation 4 had at the comparable time following its introduction.

Revenue in the gaming segment fell 8% year on year (YoY) to 813.3 billion yen ($7.09 billion), but operating profit increased 12.1% to 92.9 billion yen ($810 million). Sony's critical image sensor segment performed well in the third quarter, with revenues growing 22% year on year to 57.8 billion ($504 million).

