Samsung launches Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A26 | Check features, price and colours

Samsung unveils the Galaxy A26, A36, and A56 with AI features and six years of OS upgrades. These mid-range phones boast impressive specs, including high refresh rate displays, IP67 water resistance, and advanced camera systems.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 2, 2025, 11:05 AM IST

The Galaxy A 26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 are the three new A series phones from Samsung that come with a ton of AI capabilities and six years of OS upgrades. The phones are intended to strengthen the Korean smartphone manufacturer's position in the mid-range pricing category and follow the January debut of the Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung Galaxy A56

A 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1900 nits to 1200 nits in high brightness mode is a feature shared by the Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A26.Additionally, all three models have an IP67 classification, which means they can withstand immersion in water up to one meter deep for around half an hour. Operating on the most recent OneUI 7.0, which is based on Android 15, the three smartphones also share the promise of six years of OS upgrades and security fixes from Samsung.

For graphics-intensive applications, the AMD Xclipse 540 GPU is combined with the Exynos 1580 CPU that powers the A56. It has 128/256GB of storage and 8/12GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the phone has a 5MP macro camera, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a main 50MP camera with OIS. You can take selfies and make video calls with the 12MP camera on the front.

While the A26 receives a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, the A56 and A36 both have in-display scanners. Regarding connection, all three phones feature GPS + GLONASS, Bluetooth 5.3, 4G VolTE, 5G, and NFC.

Awesome Lightgray, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Olive, and Awesome Pink are the four color options for the Galaxy A56. The 8GB RAM/128GB model costs $499 (about ₹44,000), while the 8GB RAM/256GB model costs $549 (approximately ₹48,000).

Samsung Galaxy A36

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 CPU, which is based on the 6nm architecture, and the Adreno 710 GPU power the Galaxy A36. The phone has up to 256GB of internal storage and up to 12GB of RAM. With the exception of a little change—an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens rather than the A56's 12MP shooter—it has nearly the identical optical configuration as its older sister.

The 6GB RAM/128GB storage model of the A36 costs $399, while the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model costs $415. In the meanwhile, the Galaxy A26 costs $375 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage version and $299 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage version.

Samsung Galaxy A26

The Exynos 1380 CPU and Mali-G68 MP5 GPU power the Galaxy A26. Unlike the other two varieties, it has 128/256GB of storage and supports up to 1TB of memory expansion via the microSD card slot. It also supports 6/8GB of RAM. Additionally, the A26 has a 3.5 mm headphone connector, so you can connect your wired headphones straight to the device without the need for an extension.

For optics, the phone features the same 50MP primary shooter with an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, there is a 13MP shooter on the A26 (likely carried forward from its predecessor).

All three of the new A series phones have the same 5,000mAh battery, although the A26 supports 25W charging while the A56 and A36 support 45W fast charging (neither phone comes with a charger).

The Galaxy A26 is available in Black, White, Mint, and Peach Pink hues, while the A36 is available in Awesome Lavender, Awesome Black, Awesome White, and Awesome Lime color variations.

