Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+: Upcoming smartphone to smell like a perfume? Here's what we know

Infinix is launching the NOTE 50s 5G+ in India with a unique 'Energising Scent-Tech' feature. The Marine Drift Blue model releases a fragrance from its vegan leather back using microencapsulation technology.

Gargi Chaudhry
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Apr 7, 2025, 12:15 PM IST

Infinix’s next smartphone in India is not just about speed or camera megapixels—it’s about smelling good. On April 18, the Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+ will be on sale in India. It has a function you probably never thought a phone would have: it smells.

This peculiar new function, known as "Energising Scent-Tech," makes its premiere in the Marine Drift Blue model of the phone. Not only is the back of this phone made of fashionable vegan leather, but it also gradually releases fragrance. By employing a technique known as microencapsulation technology, Infinix has essentially discovered a method to seal scent within the substance and release it gradually.

How does it smell, then? According to Infinix, it starts out with a blend of lemon and sea, then delicate lily of the valley flowers, before settling into warm notes of vetiver and amber. Naturally, how you use the phone and where you store it will affect how long the aroma lasts. Still, it's a complete change of pace from the typical metal-and-glass slabs we carry around when you pull out your phone and receive a soft scent of perfume.

Infinix NOTE 50s: What can you expect in terms of features?

A 6.67-inch HD Plus screen with a fluid 120Hz refresh rate is one among the Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+'s potential features. It is anticipated that the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor would power it. The NOTE 50s 5G+ will come with a 50-megapixel main camera on the back and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It will run Android 15 out of the box. It is an intriguing addition to the smartphone market since users may expect configurations with up to 256GB of storage and up to 8GB of RAM.

