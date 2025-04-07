5 K-Dramas That Will Definitely Return With Season 2 on OTT

Read Full Gallery

K-Dramas have captured hearts worldwide with their compelling stories and unforgettable characters. Fans eagerly await the return of some iconic series for their second seasons.

1. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

This heartwarming legal drama follows Woo Young-Woo, a brilliant attorney with autism, as she navigates challenges in the courtroom and her personal life. Season 2 promises more inspiring cases and character growth. Where to watch in India: Netflix.

2. All of Us Are Dead

A gripping zombie apocalypse drama set in a high school, where students fight for survival against the infected. Season 2 will continue the intense battle for survival. Where to watch in India: Netflix.

3. Signal

A time-travel crime thriller where detectives from different eras solve cold cases using a mysterious walkie-talkie. Season 2 is expected to delve deeper into unresolved mysteries. Where to watch in India: Netflix.

4. Sweet Home

This horror-fantasy series explores a world where humans transform into monsters, and survivors struggle to stay alive. Season 2 will bring more spine-chilling moments. Where to watch in India: Netflix.

5. Moving

A supernatural drama about high school students with genetic superhuman abilities, hunted by a mysterious organization. Season 2 will unravel more secrets and thrilling action. Where to watch in India: JioHotstar.

