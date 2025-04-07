user
user icon

5 K-Dramas That Will Definitely Return With Season 2 on OTT

K-Dramas have captured hearts worldwide with their compelling stories and unforgettable characters. Fans eagerly await the return of some iconic series for their second seasons. 

article_image1
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Apr 7, 2025, 6:09 PM IST

1. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

This heartwarming legal drama follows Woo Young-Woo, a brilliant attorney with autism, as she navigates challenges in the courtroom and her personal life. Season 2 promises more inspiring cases and character growth. Where to watch in India: Netflix.

article_image2

2. All of Us Are Dead

A gripping zombie apocalypse drama set in a high school, where students fight for survival against the infected. Season 2 will continue the intense battle for survival. Where to watch in India: Netflix.


article_image3

3. Signal

A time-travel crime thriller where detectives from different eras solve cold cases using a mysterious walkie-talkie. Season 2 is expected to delve deeper into unresolved mysteries. Where to watch in India: Netflix.

article_image4

4. Sweet Home

This horror-fantasy series explores a world where humans transform into monsters, and survivors struggle to stay alive. Season 2 will bring more spine-chilling moments. Where to watch in India: Netflix.

 

article_image5

5. Moving

A supernatural drama about high school students with genetic superhuman abilities, hunted by a mysterious organization. Season 2 will unravel more secrets and thrilling action. Where to watch in India: JioHotstar.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mom-to-be Kiara Advani to make her Met Gala debut this year ddr

Mom-to-be Kiara Advani to make Met Gala debut, joining global fashion elite on May 5

Kunal Kamra asks BookMyShow not to delist him amid controversy, requests audience data for livelihood dmn

Kunal Kamra asks BookMyShow not to delist him amid controversy, requests audience data for livelihood

Hrithik Roshan's ageless look at 50 takes over US internet; Americans ask 'Who is he?' NTI

Hrithik Roshan’s ageless look at 50 takes over US internet; Americans ask 'Who is he?'

EXCLUSIVE: Abhishruti Bezbaruah opens up about her love for Bihu and pushing Assamese music mainstream NTI

EXCLUSIVE: Abhishruti Bezbaruah opens up about her love for Bihu and pushing Assamese music mainstream

Sonu Sood emphasizes seat belt use after wife Sonali's accident, urging road safety awareness NTI

Sonu Sood emphasizes seat belt use after wife Sonali's accident, urging road safety awareness

Recent Stories

Mom-to-be Kiara Advani to make her Met Gala debut this year ddr

Mom-to-be Kiara Advani to make Met Gala debut, joining global fashion elite on May 5

IPL 2025, MI vs RCB: Let's take a look at Kohli vs Bumrah battle over the years in the tournament HRD

IPL 2025, MI vs RCB: Let's take a look at Kohli vs Bumrah battle over the years in the tournament

Rashmika Mandanna's birthday photos and Vijay Deverakonda's instagram post fuels dating rumors MEG

Rashmika Mandanna’s birthday photos and Vijay Deverakonda's instagram post fuels dating rumors

INS Sahyadri docks in Colombo, strengthening India-Sri Lanka maritime cooperation dmn

INS Sahyadri docks in Colombo, strengthening India-Sri Lanka maritime cooperation

Can a Zero-Balance Account Get a Credit Card

Can a Zero-Balance Account Get a Credit Card

Recent Videos

iPhone to Cost $2,300? Trump’s New Tariffs May Change Everything

iPhone to Cost $2,300? Trump’s New Tariffs May Change Everything

Video Icon
Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Kashyap Faces Cancer AGAIN with Strength

Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Kashyap Faces Cancer AGAIN with Strength

Video Icon
India's Top 5 Single-Day Stock Market Crashes: From Harshad Mehta Scam to COVID-19

India's Top 5 Single-Day Stock Market Crashes: From Harshad Mehta Scam to COVID-19

Video Icon
Manasi Ghosh WINS Indian Idol 15: Bollywood Dreams Await

Manasi Ghosh WINS Indian Idol 15: Bollywood Dreams Await

Video Icon
Stock Market CRASH: Expert Advises Caution, Urges Investors to Avoid Panic Buying | Asianet Newsable

Stock Market CRASH: Expert Advises Caution, Urges Investors to Avoid Panic Buying | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon