5 Foods that help boost Vitamin A for healthy eyes

Consume foods like carrots, sweet potatoes, and pumpkins for beta-carotene, a precursor to Vitamin A.
Spinach, kale, and other leafy greens are rich in Vitamin A and antioxidants that support eye health.
Milk, cheese, and yogurt are excellent sources of retinol, the active form of Vitamin A.
Egg yolks are packed with Vitamin A, making them a convenient option for eye care.
This supplement is a potent source of Vitamin A and can contribute significantly to better vision.
