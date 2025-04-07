Lifestyle

5 Foods that help boost Vitamin A for healthy eyes

Image credits: Freepik

1. Eat Orange-Colored Fruits and Vegetables

Consume foods like carrots, sweet potatoes, and pumpkins for beta-carotene, a precursor to Vitamin A.

Image credits: Freepik

2. Add Leafy Greens to Your Diet

Spinach, kale, and other leafy greens are rich in Vitamin A and antioxidants that support eye health.

Image credits: Freepik

3. Include Dairy Products

Milk, cheese, and yogurt are excellent sources of retinol, the active form of Vitamin A.

Image credits: Freepik

4. Snack on Eggs

Egg yolks are packed with Vitamin A, making them a convenient option for eye care.

Image credits: Getty

5. Try Cod Liver Oil

This supplement is a potent source of Vitamin A and can contribute significantly to better vision.

Image credits: Freepik

