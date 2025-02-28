Nothing Phone 3a to Poco M7: Top 5 upcoming smartphones in March 2025

March 2025 is packed with exciting smartphone releases from brands like Nothing, Xiaomi, Poco, and Samsung. Expect innovative features, powerful processors, and competitive pricing across various models.

With a flurry of smartphone launches scheduled for March 2025, the tech industry is ablaze with anticipation. Big smartphone companies have already shown their eagerly awaited launches, with Mobile Congress Week rapidly approaching. It's an exciting moment for smartphone aficionados because companies like Nothing and Poco have announced their launch intentions. It makes sense to wait until next month if you intend to get a new smartphone. To keep you informed, we have updated the list of verified and anticipated releases.

1. Nothing Phone 3a series On March 4, the Nothing Phone (3a) series—which is expected to include the Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro—will go on sale. Black-and-white versions with a transparent back and Glyph lighting are shown in leaked renderings. It's possible that the two versions have identical designs but different camera placements. While the Pro version may have a circular module with an asymmetrical configuration, including a periscope telephoto lens, the basic Phone (3a) is anticipated to have a pill-shaped module with a triple-camera array. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor is anticipated to power both devices. While the Pro model is probably going to have 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, the Phone (3a) may have 8GB or 12GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. A 5,000mAh battery, a 6.77-inch 120Hz screen, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.4 are anticipated features. The improved camera configuration of the Pro edition sets it apart from the regular variant.

2. Xiaomi 15 Ultra The Snapdragon 8 Elite processor from Qualcomm powers Xiaomi's most recent flagship, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, which was introduced in China. The gadget has a 6.73-inch LTPO screen with a peak HDR brightness of 3,200 nits and an adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz. It will retail for 6,499 yuan (about ₹78,024) in China and debut globally on March 2 at MWC 2024. India is anticipated to follow suit on the same day. Also Read | Xiaomi 15 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, Leica quad camera setup launched A new 200MP periscope lens with 4.3x magnification is part of the quad-camera configuration, which was created in partnership with Leica to improve low-light shooting. The 50MP sensor on the main camera has an aperture of f/1.63. Despite not supporting Qi2, this gadget has a 6,000mAh battery that can be charged with 90W wired and 80W wireless power. In addition to maintaining its IP68 certification, it offers an optional Photography Kit with controls that resemble cameras.

3. Poco M7 This March, Poco plans to release the Poco M7 5G in India, which will be the company's under 10,000 rupee smartphone with 12GB of RAM (6GB actual and 6GB virtual). As a more affordable option to the M7 Pro, it replaces the Poco M6 5G and is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 CPU. Although its precise camera configuration is yet unknown, the gadget has a quad-cutout camera module and a matte-finish greenish-blue design. Also Read | Poco M7 5G coming in March 2025: Check out launch poster, expected features and price 4. Vivo T4x With the anticipated March debut of the Vivo T4x, Vivo plans to add to its T4 Series. A 50MP AI camera and cutting-edge AI technologies may be included in the gadget, which is expected to have a Dimensity 7300 chipset with an AnTuTu score higher than 728,000. The phone comes in Pronto Purple and Marine Blue, and it may include a Dynamic Light for customizable notifications. It is anticipated to cost less than ₹15,000 in India and have a 6500mAh battery and 44W fast charging.





Samsung logo

5. Samsung Galaxy series In March, Samsung is expected to introduce three different Galaxy A smartphones in India. According to reports, the company may launch the Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A26 models in the nation. Samsung may promise up to six OS updates for the new phones and ship them with One UI 7 preinstalled. The phones probably use an AMOLED display with Qualcomm, Exynos, or MediaTek chipsets. More information regarding the phones will be available as the launch date approaches next week.

