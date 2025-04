On World Health Day, Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap bravely shared that her breast cancer has returned after seven years. With a powerful message, she wrote, 'Round 2 for me... I still got this.' Emphasizing the importance of early detection, she urged everyone to prioritize health screenings. Tahira’s positivity and courage inspire many, reminding us to stay strong through life’s challenges.