Xiaomi 15 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, Leica quad camera setup launched

Xiaomi 15 Ultra launched with Snapdragon 8 Elite, HyperOS 2, and a Leica-engineered camera system. It features a 6.73-inch AMOLED display, up to 16GB RAM, and a 6000mAh battery with fast charging.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra was launched in China on Thursday (February 27), joining the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro in the company's flagship smartphone lineup. It replaces the Xiaomi 14 Ultra from the previous year and debuts before the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. Like the other phones in the Xiaomi 14 series, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra comes with the new HyperOS 2 UI and is powered by Qualcomm's most recent Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M06, Samsung Galaxy M16 launched | Check features, price, colours of new smartphones

Xiaomi 15 Ultra design, display and processor Xiaomi's HyperOS 2 operating system (OS), which is based on Android 15, powers the dual SIM (Nano) Xiaomi 15 Ultra. It has a 6.73-inch (1440 x 3200 pixel) LTPO AMOLED screen with a maximum brightness of 3,200 nits and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The panel is said to support Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ and have a touch sampling rate of 300 Hz. Also Read | Moto G85 to Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Top 5 Motorola smartphones of February 2025 With a maximum clock speed of 4.32GHz, Qualcomm's flagship octa-core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset powers it. It is complemented by an Adreno 830 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra camera A 50MP primary camera with a 1-inch sensor, 14EV dynamic range, and an ultra-large f/1.63 aperture with OIS is part of its camera system, which was created in partnership with Leica. A 50MP telephoto lens with 3X zoom and telephoto macro features, a 200MP super telephoto lens with 4.3X periscope zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 115° field of view and super macro capabilities are among the other rear cameras. A 32MP camera with 4K 60fps filming capability is located on the front. Also Read | Vivo Y39 5G launched! Check 5 things to know before purchasing it Xiaomi 15 Ultra other features In addition, the gadget has a USB Type-C connector, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res music, an infrared sensor, and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint reader. It has an IP68 rating for resistance to water and dust. The 6000mAh battery that powers the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is capable of reverse wireless charging, 80W wireless charging, and 90W wired fast charging.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Xiaomi 15 Ultra price and colours The 12GB + 256GB storage version of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra costs CNY 6,499 (approximately Rs. 78,000), while the 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB models cost CNY 6,999 (approximately Rs. 84,000) and CNY 7,799 (approximately Rs. 93,000), respectively. The phone comes in a variety of colors, including black and white, pine and cypress green, and the traditional black and silver. Xiaomi also sells a professional imaging package as an add-on for the phone, which costs CNY 999 (about Rs. 12,000). Also Read | Google Pixel 9a price LEAKED ahead of launch: Will it same as Pixel 8a?



Latest Videos