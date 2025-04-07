CMF Phone 2 Pro launch date REVEALED! Check expected price and features

Read Full Article

Nothing is all set to launch a new budget smartphone in India, the CMF phone 2 Pro. A few weeks after launching its new Nothing Phone 3a series at Rs 30,000, the business made its most recent announcement. The CMF Phone series from Nothing is aimed at consumers seeking a gadget for less than Rs 20,000. It is evident that the corporation is now concentrating on its cheap offering as the mid-rangers are no longer available.

Nothing has verified that the CMF Phone 2 Pro, the replacement for the CMF Phone 1, will go on sale on April 28 at 6:30 PM. As of right moment, it's unclear if the company intends to release a conventional model in addition to the Pro version. There is a possibility that we will only see the CMF Phone 2 Pro because nothing has hinted at the Pro version thus far.

Also Read | How Apple 'flew' 5 flights full of iPhones in 72 hours to outpace US tariffs?

Furthermore, there's a likelihood that the Pro model may cost a little more than the regular CMF Phone 1 smartphone because the business is only releasing it. Nothing is now offering its Phone 3a series for Rs 22,999, so it would cost about Rs 20,000.

Because the CMF Phone 1 was released at Rs 15,999, the price of the CMF Phone 2 Pro is thus not anticipated to go below Rs 20,000 or above it. However, consumers are cautioned to use caution when interpreting the specifics, as this is only a forecast based on its present portfolio.

Regarding the features, no precise information has been confirmed as of yet. According to the teasers, the CMF Phone 2 Pro's design and camera may be its main selling factors. The smartphone could continue to use the first-generation model's detachable back cover design. As recommended by the manufacturer on X, it will employ different materials and be offered in a new finish. From what we can see, the back panel could feature plastic borders and a matte finish.. Additionally, CMF will launch three new audio devices on the same day: the Buds 2 Plus, Buds 2a, and Buds 2.

Also Read | CMF Phone 2: Rear panel to come with textured design ahead of official debut (WATCH)

Latest Videos