Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung launches 'Buy Now, Pay Later' option for smartphones in India; all about it

    Customers using the 'Buy Now, Pay Later' option only need to pay 60% of the entire cost in 18 equal monthly instalments, with the remaining 40% due in the 19th instalment as a bullet payment.

    Samsung launches Buy Now Pay Later option for smartphones in India all about it gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 27, 2022, 1:32 PM IST

    For the first time, Samsung has introduced a "Buy now, pay later" programme option in India for its flagship smartphones and foldables The deal is only accessible to ICICI Bank credit card users and may be redeemed at Samsung retail shops in India.

    Customers using the 'Buy Now, Pay Later' option only need to pay 60% of the entire cost in 18 equal monthly instalments, with the remaining 40% due in the 19th instalment as a bullet payment. ICICI Bank credit card members with a credit limit of at least Rs 1,50,000 are eligible for the "Buy now, Pay later" offer "alternative for their new Samsung flagship.

    Users may also acquire a Samsung flagship with no down payment and a 1% processing tax on smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 to launch on August 10; Here's all about it

    In addition to the ICICI Buy Now, Pay Later deal, customers of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G can get the Galaxy Watch 4 for Rs 2,999, and those buying the Galaxy S22+ 5G or the Galaxy S22 5G may get the Galaxy Buds 2 for Rs 2,999.

    Samsung will unveil its next generation of foldable smartphones on August 10 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are rumoured to have various enhancements over its predecessors, with the Fold 4 getting a better camera and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 perhaps getting better battery life.

    Also Read | OnePlus 10T to launch in India by July end? Here's what latest reports suggest

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2022, 1:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Beware Apple Watch India flags major security flaw advises users to update software gcw

    Beware, Apple Watch users! India flags major security flaw, advises to update software

    Realme Pad X 5G tablet 4 reasons why you should buy it gcw

    Realme Pad X 5G tablet: 4 reasons why you should buy it

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Galaxy Z Flip 4 prices leaked ahead of August 10 launch gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 prices leaked ahead of August 10 launch

    Apple Watch Pro might have larger display longer battery with titanium case report gcw

    Apple Watch Pro might have larger display, longer battery with titanium case: Report

    Oppo Reno 8 Oppo Enco X2 goes on sale in India today Know price special offers specs more gcw

    Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Enco X2 goes on sale in India today; Know price, special offers, specs & more

    Recent Stories

    Shiv Sena will soon have its CM again, vows Uddhav Thackeray - adt

    Shiv Sena will soon have its CM again, vows Uddhav Thackeray

    Emergency Shreyas Talpade to play Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Kangana Ranaut film first look out drb

    Emergency: Shreyas Talpade to play Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Kangana Ranaut's film; first look, out

    Want to improve your SEX drive? Avocados to Saffron to Almonds and more food for healthy sex life RBA

    Want to improve your SEX drive? Avocados to Saffron to Almonds and more food for healthy sex life

    Christian Eriksen credits Erik ten Hag for playing influential role in joining Manchester United-ayh

    Christian Eriksen credits Erik ten Hag for playing influential role in joining Manchester United

    football Amidst showdown talks with Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo sends strong message to fitness freaks snt

    Amidst showdown talks with Man United, Ronaldo sends strong message to fitness freaks

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon