Samsung launches 'Buy Now, Pay Later' option for smartphones in India; all about it

For the first time, Samsung has introduced a "Buy now, pay later" programme option in India for its flagship smartphones and foldables The deal is only accessible to ICICI Bank credit card users and may be redeemed at Samsung retail shops in India.

Customers using the 'Buy Now, Pay Later' option only need to pay 60% of the entire cost in 18 equal monthly instalments, with the remaining 40% due in the 19th instalment as a bullet payment. ICICI Bank credit card members with a credit limit of at least Rs 1,50,000 are eligible for the "Buy now, Pay later" offer "alternative for their new Samsung flagship.

Users may also acquire a Samsung flagship with no down payment and a 1% processing tax on smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

In addition to the ICICI Buy Now, Pay Later deal, customers of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G can get the Galaxy Watch 4 for Rs 2,999, and those buying the Galaxy S22+ 5G or the Galaxy S22 5G may get the Galaxy Buds 2 for Rs 2,999.

Samsung will unveil its next generation of foldable smartphones on August 10 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are rumoured to have various enhancements over its predecessors, with the Fold 4 getting a better camera and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 perhaps getting better battery life.

