Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus 10T to launch in India by July end? Here's what latest reports suggest

    According to the source, the OnePlus 10T leaked picture depicts the moonstone black model of the next smartphone. The picture is also reminiscent of the OnePlus One design, which featured a sandstone finish with a distinct thick feel.

    OnePlus 10T to launch in India by July end Here s what latest reports suggest gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 20, 2022, 12:11 PM IST

    The OnePlus 10T smartphone will be available in India soon. A new product teaser has been leaked, confirming that its release is soon. The OnePlus 10T India debut is scheduled before the end of this month, according to a Pricebaba report, and the new teaser from the same site may offer us the first glimpse at the back design of the next OnePlus smartphone in the nation.

    According to the source, the OnePlus 10T leaked picture depicts the moonstone black model of the next smartphone. The picture is also reminiscent of the OnePlus One design, which featured a sandstone finish with a distinct thick feel.

    The phone has previously been hinted on Amazon, and the benchmark listings definitely indicate that it is ready for its actual debut. The new OnePlus 10 series handset will be the company's first to employ the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 CPU. It will most likely include 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will also most likely sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ compatibility, and Display P3 colour gamut.

    Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) to be available in market from July 21, firm says 'pre-order customers to be prioritised'

    The new OnePlus 10 series handset will be the company's first to employ the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 CPU. It will most likely include 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will also most likely have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Display P3 colour gamut.

    Based on these specifications, we don't anticipate a significant change in the OnePlus 10T India price, which is expected to remain in the Rs 55,000 range.

    Also Read | Oppo Reno 8 series, Oppo Pad Air, Oppo Enco X2 launched; Here's why you should buy them

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2022, 12:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nothing Phone 1 to be available from July 21 firm says pre order customers to be prioritised gcw

    Nothing Phone (1) to be available in market from July 21, firm says 'pre-order customers to be prioritised'

    Oppo Reno 8 series Oppo Pad Air Oppo Enco X2 launched Here s why you should buy them gcw

    Oppo Reno 8 series, Oppo Pad Air, Oppo Enco X2 launched; Here's why you should buy them

    iQoo Neo 6 launched in Maverick Orange available during Amazon Prime Day Sale all details here gcw

    iQoo Neo 6 launched in 'Maverick Orange', available during Amazon Prime Day Sale; Details here

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max design leaked ahead of its September launch Here s what we know gcw

    iPhone 14 Pro Max design leaked ahead of its September launch? Here's what we know

    iQoo 9T expected to launch this month teased on Amazon heres what we know gcw

    iQoo 9T to launch this month, teased on Amazon; here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Rocketry The Nambi Effect OTT Release Netflix or Prime here is where and when you can watch R Madhavan film drb

    Rocketry OTT Release: Netflix or Prime, here’s where and when you can watch R Madhavan’s film

    Power outage in parts of Bengaluru from July 20 to 22; Know affected areas - adt

    Power outage in parts of Bengaluru from July 20 to 22; Know affected areas

    Nothing Phone 1 to be available from July 21 firm says pre order customers to be prioritised gcw

    Nothing Phone (1) to be available in market from July 21, firm says 'pre-order customers to be prioritised'

    Work from home to be allowed in SEZs may be extended up to 50 per cent employees Details here gcw

    Work from home to be allowed in SEZs, may be extended up to 50% employees; Details here

    Ben Stokes: Loved every time I have played against Virat Kohli-ayh

    Ben Stokes: 'Loved every time I have played against Virat Kohli'

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam snt

    India@75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Icon
    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon