OnePlus 10T to launch in India by July end? Here's what latest reports suggest

According to the source, the OnePlus 10T leaked picture depicts the moonstone black model of the next smartphone. The picture is also reminiscent of the OnePlus One design, which featured a sandstone finish with a distinct thick feel.

The OnePlus 10T smartphone will be available in India soon. A new product teaser has been leaked, confirming that its release is soon. The OnePlus 10T India debut is scheduled before the end of this month, according to a Pricebaba report, and the new teaser from the same site may offer us the first glimpse at the back design of the next OnePlus smartphone in the nation.

According to the source, the OnePlus 10T leaked picture depicts the moonstone black model of the next smartphone. The picture is also reminiscent of the OnePlus One design, which featured a sandstone finish with a distinct thick feel.

The phone has previously been hinted on Amazon, and the benchmark listings definitely indicate that it is ready for its actual debut. The new OnePlus 10 series handset will be the company's first to employ the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 CPU. It will most likely include 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will also most likely sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ compatibility, and Display P3 colour gamut.

Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) to be available in market from July 21, firm says 'pre-order customers to be prioritised'

The new OnePlus 10 series handset will be the company's first to employ the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 CPU. It will most likely include 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will also most likely have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Display P3 colour gamut.

Based on these specifications, we don't anticipate a significant change in the OnePlus 10T India price, which is expected to remain in the Rs 55,000 range.

Also Read | Oppo Reno 8 series, Oppo Pad Air, Oppo Enco X2 launched; Here's why you should buy them