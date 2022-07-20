Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 to launch on August 10; Here's all about it

At 6:30PM IST on August 10, the event will be livestreamed on Samsung's YouTube channel, the Samsung Newsroom, and the company's social media handles. "Unfold Your World," Samsung declared in its event invitation, a strong hint at what the corporation has in store for consumers.

This year, Samsung will release two new foldable smartphones: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Amid widespread speculation and speculation about the next generation of Galaxy foldables, Samsung has scheduled a Galaxy Unpacked Event for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 on August 10.

"Innovation is about unlocking new experiences that impact our daily lives for the better, not just radical ideas. Meaningful advancements go beyond the technological and create a framework for our everyday lives to become richer and more adaptable — opening us up to bigger possibilities than ever before," Samsung stated in the invitation.

Samsung has not yet published any information on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones. However, considering the excitement in Samsung's foldables, the two next foldables have been rumoured.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to include a new, thinner hinge, a lighter frame, and larger displays. The gadget will run Android 12 and be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also said to have better cameras than its predecessor, including a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to include a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the outer display and a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the folding display.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 may have a 6.7-inch super AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also expected to include a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU and 8GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also expected to include up to 512GB of storage and the same dual camera system as the Galaxy Z Flip 3.