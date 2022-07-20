Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 to launch on August 10; Here's all about it

    At 6:30PM IST on August 10, the event will be livestreamed on Samsung's YouTube channel, the Samsung Newsroom, and the company's social media handles. "Unfold Your World," Samsung declared in its event invitation, a strong hint at what the corporation has in store for consumers.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Galaxy Z Fold 4 to launch on August 10 Here s all about it gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 20, 2022, 1:35 PM IST

    This year, Samsung will release two new foldable smartphones: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Amid widespread speculation and speculation about the next generation of Galaxy foldables, Samsung has scheduled a Galaxy Unpacked Event for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 on August 10.

    At 6:30PM IST on August 10, the event will be livestreamed on Samsung's YouTube channel, the Samsung Newsroom, and the company's social media handles. "Unfold Your World," Samsung declared in its event invitation, a strong hint at what the corporation has in store for consumers.

    "Innovation is about unlocking new experiences that impact our daily lives for the better, not just radical ideas. Meaningful advancements go beyond the technological and create a framework for our everyday lives to become richer and more adaptable — opening us up to bigger possibilities than ever before," Samsung stated in the invitation.

    Also Read | OnePlus 10T to launch in India by July end? Here's what latest reports suggest

    Samsung has not yet published any information on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones. However, considering the excitement in Samsung's foldables, the two next foldables have been rumoured.

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to include a new, thinner hinge, a lighter frame, and larger displays. The gadget will run Android 12 and be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also said to have better cameras than its predecessor, including a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to include a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the outer display and a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the folding display.

    Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) to be available in market from July 21, firm says 'pre-order customers to be prioritised'

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 may have a 6.7-inch super AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also expected to include a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU and 8GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also expected to include up to 512GB of storage and the same dual camera system as the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2022, 1:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OnePlus 10T to launch in India by July end Here s what latest reports suggest gcw

    OnePlus 10T to launch in India by July end? Here's what latest reports suggest

    Nothing Phone 1 to be available from July 21 firm says pre order customers to be prioritised gcw

    Nothing Phone (1) to be available in market from July 21, firm says 'pre-order customers to be prioritised'

    Oppo Reno 8 series Oppo Pad Air Oppo Enco X2 launched Here s why you should buy them gcw

    Oppo Reno 8 series, Oppo Pad Air, Oppo Enco X2 launched; Here's why you should buy them

    iQoo Neo 6 launched in Maverick Orange available during Amazon Prime Day Sale all details here gcw

    iQoo Neo 6 launched in 'Maverick Orange', available during Amazon Prime Day Sale; Details here

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max design leaked ahead of its September launch Here s what we know gcw

    iPhone 14 Pro Max design leaked ahead of its September launch? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Ahead of The Grey Man release Avengers Russo Bros arrive in India drb

    Ahead of The Grey Man’s release, Avengers’ Russo Bros arrive in India

    S Dhanalakshmi, Aishwarya Babu fail dope test ahead of CWG Commonwealth Games 2022-ayh

    S Dhanalakshmi, Aishwarya Babu fail dope test ahead of Commonwealth Games 2022

    Delhi HC stays guidelines that ban restaurants from charging service charge - adt

    Delhi HC stays guidelines that ban restaurants from charging service charge

    Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aamir Khan's daughter to marry her fitness coach? RBA

    Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aamir Khan's daughter to marry her fitness coach?

    Maharashtra crisis Speaker not to decide on any disqualification gcw

    Maharashtra crisis: Speaker not to decide on any disqualification

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    India@75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam snt

    India@75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Icon
    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon