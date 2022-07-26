Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 prices leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Samsung is likely to unveil its new foldable smartphone lineup at its upcoming Unpacked presentation on August 10. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 are most likely among them. Various reports have now leaked the device's cost and other details.

The future Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be available in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB storage configurations, according to tipster SnoopyTech (@snoopytech). The phone will be available in the colours Graygreen, Phantom Black, and Beige. Furthermore, the 256GB storage model might cost EUR 1,863 (about Rs. 1,51,800), while the 512GB variant could cost EUR 1,981. (approx Rs. 1,61,500).

According to the leak, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be available in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 8GB + 512GB storage configurations. According to the source, users would be able to select among Blue, Graphite, Pink Gold, and Bora Purple colour choices. For the three storage configurations, the phone is expected to cost EUR 1,080 (about Rs 88,000), EUR 1,158 (approx Rs.94,400), and EUR 1,275 (approx Rs 1,04,000).

At 6:30PM IST on August 10, the event will be livestreamed on Samsung's YouTube channel, the Samsung Newsroom, and the company's social media handles. "Unfold Your World," Samsung declared in its event invitation, a strong hint at what the corporation has in store for consumers.

"Innovation is about unlocking new experiences that impact our daily lives for the better, not just radical ideas. Meaningful advancements go beyond the technological and create a framework for our everyday lives to become richer and more adaptable — opening us up to bigger possibilities than ever before," Samsung stated in the invitation.

