Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 prices leaked ahead of August 10 launch

    Samsung is likely to unveil its new foldable smartphone lineup at its upcoming Unpacked presentation on August 10. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 are most likely among them. Various reports have now leaked the device's cost and other details.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Galaxy Z Flip 4 prices leaked ahead of August 10 launch gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 26, 2022, 12:45 PM IST

    Samsung is likely to unveil its new foldable smartphone lineup at its upcoming Unpacked presentation on August 10. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 are most likely among them. Various reports have now leaked the device's cost and other details.

    The future Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be available in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB storage configurations, according to tipster SnoopyTech (@snoopytech). The phone will be available in the colours Graygreen, Phantom Black, and Beige. Furthermore, the 256GB storage model might cost EUR 1,863 (about Rs. 1,51,800), while the 512GB variant could cost EUR 1,981. (approx Rs. 1,61,500).

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 to launch on August 10; Here's all about it

    According to the leak, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be available in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 8GB + 512GB storage configurations. According to the source, users would be able to select among Blue, Graphite, Pink Gold, and Bora Purple colour choices. For the three storage configurations, the phone is expected to cost EUR 1,080 (about Rs 88,000), EUR 1,158 (approx Rs.94,400), and EUR 1,275 (approx Rs 1,04,000).

    At 6:30PM IST on August 10, the event will be livestreamed on Samsung's YouTube channel, the Samsung Newsroom, and the company's social media handles. "Unfold Your World," Samsung declared in its event invitation, a strong hint at what the corporation has in store for consumers.

    "Innovation is about unlocking new experiences that impact our daily lives for the better, not just radical ideas. Meaningful advancements go beyond the technological and create a framework for our everyday lives to become richer and more adaptable — opening us up to bigger possibilities than ever before," Samsung stated in the invitation.

    Also Read | OnePlus 10T to launch in India by July end? Here's what latest reports suggest

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2022, 12:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple Watch Pro might have larger display longer battery with titanium case report gcw

    Apple Watch Pro might have larger display, longer battery with titanium case: Report

    Oppo Reno 8 Oppo Enco X2 goes on sale in India today Know price special offers specs more gcw

    Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Enco X2 goes on sale in India today; Know price, special offers, specs & more

    Here s why OnePlus 10T 5G will not come with alert slider Hasselblad cameras gcw

    Here's why OnePlus 10T 5G will not come with alert slider, Hasselblad cameras

    iQoo 9T 5G to launch on August 2 Is it similar to iQoo 10 Here what latest teasers suggest gcw

    iQoo 9T 5G to launch on August 2; Is it similar to iQoo 10? Here's what latest teasers suggest

    OnePlus 10T 5G camera features announced triple rear camera 50 megapixel primary sensor and more gcw

    OnePlus 10T 5G camera features announced; triple rear camera, 50-megapixel primary sensor & more

    Recent Stories

    football Rebooting Champions League dream: Will hiring a psychologist help PSG banish Real Madrid horror snt

    Rebooting Champions League dream: Will hiring a psychologist help PSG banish Real Madrid horror?

    Virat Kohli is a match winner and a proven one - Robin Uthappa-ayh

    'Virat Kohli is a match winner and a proven one' - Robin Uthappa

    Amazons 'Mega Electronics Days' begin today; know everything about exciting offers here - adt

    Amazon's 'Mega Electronics Days' begin today; know everything about exciting offers here

    Monday Box Office Collection Ranbir Kapoor Shamshera Naga Chaitanya Thank You Fahadh Faasil Malaynkunju drb

    Box Office Report: Shamshera’s fails to clear Monday test; ‘Thank You’, 'Malaynkunju' see an increase in colle

    5G spectrum auction begins today know which 13 cities to get services gcw

    5G spectrum auction begins today, know which 13 cities to get services

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon