Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G, Narzo 60 5G to launch today: How to watch event LIVE? What can you expect?

Realme, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, will soon release two new, reasonably priced models in India under its Narzo series: the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 60 5G. The company will introduce Realme Narzo 60 series at 12:00 PM in the country during an online event. The Narzo 60 series will be offered for purchase on Amazon in India, according to a statement from Realme India.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G, Narzo 60 5G India Launch will start at 12:00 pm in India on Thursday. The launch event will be live-streamed on the company’s social media platforms, including YouTube and Twitter. To watch the live stream of the Realme Narzo 60 series launch event, you can click on the embedded link provided below.

The next Narzo 60 series is anticipated to include a curved display with low bezels, according to the website made by Realme. Users will be able to keep many images on the lineup's enormous memory, which has the potential to accommodate up to 1TB of storage with a microSD card. In terms of appearance, the Realme Narzo 60 series resembles the recently released Realme 11 Pro series, which features a leather back panel and a massive circular camera in the middle of the back. A business teaser suggests that the Realme Narzo 60 5G would be available in Orange.

The camera will be positioned in the top-centre of the punch-hole display on the Realme Narzo 60 series as well. According to the rumour, the phone's right side has the volume rocker and buttons. The Realme Narzo 60 5G is reportedly expected to cost less than Rs 20,000 in India, while the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G is reportedly estimated to cost between Rs 22,000 and Rs 24,000.