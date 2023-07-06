Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G, Narzo 60 5G to launch today: How to watch event LIVE? What can you expect?

    Realme is set to launch two new affordable smartphones — Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 60 5G under its Narzo series in India. The company will introduce Realme Narzo 60 series at 12:00 PM. Check all details here.

    Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G Narzo 60 5G to launch today How to watch event LIVE What can you expect gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

    Realme, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, will soon release two new, reasonably priced models in India under its Narzo series: the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 60 5G. The company will introduce Realme Narzo 60 series at 12:00 PM in the country during an online event. The Narzo 60 series will be offered for purchase on Amazon in India, according to a statement from Realme India.

    Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G, Narzo 60 5G India Launch will start at 12:00 pm in India on Thursday. The launch event will be live-streamed on the company’s social media platforms, including YouTube and Twitter. To watch the live stream of the Realme Narzo 60 series launch event, you can click on the embedded link provided below.

    Also Read | Threads: Instagram's Twitter rival app goes live, gets over 2 million users in two hours

    The next Narzo 60 series is anticipated to include a curved display with low bezels, according to the website made by Realme. Users will be able to keep many images on the lineup's enormous memory, which has the potential to accommodate up to 1TB of storage with a microSD card. In terms of appearance, the Realme Narzo 60 series resembles the recently released Realme 11 Pro series, which features a leather back panel and a massive circular camera in the middle of the back. A business teaser suggests that the Realme Narzo 60 5G would be available in Orange.

    Also Read | WhatsApp reportedly working on group suggestions feature for communities

    The camera will be positioned in the top-centre of the punch-hole display on the Realme Narzo 60 series as well. According to the rumour, the phone's right side has the volume rocker and buttons. The Realme Narzo 60 5G is reportedly expected to cost less than Rs 20,000 in India, while the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G is reportedly estimated to cost between Rs 22,000 and Rs 24,000.

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2023, 10:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Oppo Reno 10 series to launch in India on July 10 Major specs confirmed gcw

    Oppo Reno 10 series to launch in India on July 10; Major specs confirmed

    Motorola Razr 40 vs Motorola Razr 40 Ultra 6 MAJOR differences you should know gcw

    Motorola Razr 40 vs Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: 6 MAJOR differences you should know

    iPhone 15 series update Upcoming Apple phones may come with larger batteries gcw

    iPhone 15 series update: Upcoming Apple phones may come with larger batteries

    Apple AirPods Pro available for Rs 600 on Flipkart Know how to grab AMAZING deal gcw

    Apple AirPods Pro available for Rs 600 on Flipkart; Know how to grab AMAZING deal

    OnePlus Nord 3 Nord CE 3 to launch today How to watch event LIVE What can you expect gcw

    OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE 3 to launch today: How to watch event LIVE? What can you expect?

    Recent Stories

    5 must visit places in Andhra Pradesh during monsoons gcw eai

    5 must-visit places in Andhra Pradesh during monsoons

    Killers of the Flower Moon' trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro's film is all about love, murders, racism and more RBA

    'Killers of the Flower Moon': Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro's film is all about love, murders, racism and

    Kedarnath temple to prohibit mobile phones soon? Trust issues notice vkp

    Kedarnath temple to prohibit mobile phones soon? Trust issues notice

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan announces grand celebrations for Onam this year anr

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan announces grand celebrations for Onam this year

    Indian Railways may reduce fares of Vande Bharat trains with low occupancy Report gcw

    Indian Railways may reduce fares of Vande Bharat trains with low occupancy: Report

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon