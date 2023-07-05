Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp reportedly working on group suggestions feature for communities

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app is reportedly WhatsApp is working on a group suggestions feature for communities. With this feature, users will be able to suggest their groups to community admins.

    WhatsApp reportedly working on group suggestions feature for communities
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 5:04 PM IST

    Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly working on a group suggestions feature for communities. Users will be able to recommend their groups to community administrators thanks to this functionality. The community admin has the choice to add the proposed group to the community after receiving a proposal, making it easier for other community members to search for and join pertinent groups.

    WhatsApp is currently developing group ideas as a new tool to enhance communities. The WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.14.14 update from the Google Play Store has revealed this functionality, which is presently under development, WABetaInfo said. As per the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, a new section is being developed to introduce the group suggestions feature.

    Community administrators will be able to approve or disapprove any request made by other community members using this area. There are two shortcuts to swiftly reject or accept their ideas in the same area. The "admin approval" privacy option, which is also required, must be accessible to group members.

    According to the report, WhatsApp intends to provide a further tool to assist community managers in enhancing their communities by enabling community members to participate.

    When a recommendation is approved, the group and all of its members are automatically included in the community. As this is not automated, new community members will still have the choice of which other community groups they wish to join. The community admin will soon have the option to accept suggestions for groups, which will be made accessible in an app update.

    Additionally, WhatsApp is introducing rounded notifications that adhere to the most recent Material Design 3 standards. The most recent iteration of Google's open-source design system, Material Design 3, encourages the best methods of user interface design.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2023, 5:04 PM IST
