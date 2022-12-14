Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G goes on sale; Know price, specs, where to buy & other details

The Realme 10 Pro will go on sale in India on December 16 but the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is now available for purchase in India via Flipkart. Here are details you need to know.

In India, Realme just unveiled the brand-new Realme 10 Pro+ 5G and Realme 10 Pro models. The Realme 10 Pro will be sold in India starting on December 16, however Flipkart is already accepting orders for the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G. Similar specifications are provided for the gadget as for its Chinese version. Here is all the information you want for the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G.

On Flipkart, customers may instantly save Rs 1000 on SBI credit and debit card purchases. Additionally, you can receive a Rs. 1000 discount on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card purchases.

The 6.7-inch OLED screen on the Realme 10 Pro Plus has a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels. The FHD+ display has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a touch sampling rate of 360 Hz, and a maximum brightness of 800 nits. The new Realme phone's internal hardware consists of a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

A triple camera system with a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor is available on the Realme 10 Pro Plus's back. It sports a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Three RAM and storage variants of the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G are available, priced at Rs 24,999, Rs 25,999, and Rs 27,999 respectively: 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. The product is available for purchase via the Realme online shop, Flipkart, and other physical retailers. Hyperspace Gold, Dark Matter, and Nebula Blue colour variants will be offered.

