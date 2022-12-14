Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G goes on sale; Know price, specs, where to buy & other details

    The Realme 10 Pro will go on sale in India on December 16 but the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is now available for purchase in India via Flipkart. Here are details you need to know.

    Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G goes on sale through Flipkart Know price specs where to buy other details gcw
    First Published Dec 14, 2022, 1:51 PM IST

    In India, Realme just unveiled the brand-new Realme 10 Pro+ 5G and Realme 10 Pro models. The Realme 10 Pro will be sold in India starting on December 16, however Flipkart is already accepting orders for the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G. Similar specifications are provided for the gadget as for its Chinese version. Here is all the information you want for the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G.

    On Flipkart, customers may instantly save Rs 1000 on SBI credit and debit card purchases. Additionally, you can receive a Rs. 1000 discount on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card purchases.

    The 6.7-inch OLED screen on the Realme 10 Pro Plus has a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels. The FHD+ display has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a touch sampling rate of 360 Hz, and a maximum brightness of 800 nits. The new Realme phone's internal hardware consists of a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

    A triple camera system with a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor is available on the Realme 10 Pro Plus's back. It sports a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

    Three RAM and storage variants of the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G are available, priced at Rs 24,999, Rs 25,999, and Rs 27,999 respectively: 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. The product is available for purchase via the Realme online shop, Flipkart, and other physical retailers. Hyperspace Gold, Dark Matter, and Nebula Blue colour variants will be offered.

