Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    3 features which messaging app WhatsApp should add soon

    WhatsApp introduced a bunch of features in 2022, but it is still missing some crucial tools. As 2023 comes closer, here are three features which the messaging app should include soon. WhatsApp does not let users schedule messages. It also lacks the option to unsend or edit messages.

    3 features which messaging app WhatsApp should add soon gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 14, 2022, 12:39 PM IST

    Despite having fierce competition from Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp continues to be the most popular free messaging app in India. However, it also introduces new features the slowest among its competitors. Every month, Telegram releases a range of updates to enhance the user experience, whereas WhatsApp adds new capabilities gradually. Here are the top three features that the messenger owned by Meta should think about adding in the upcoming year.

    Schedule texts like Gmail: WhatsApp users may auto-delete messages, however there is currently no way to schedule messages. Users that utilise the site for work would find the functionality to be quite helpful. Managers and staff members will be able to plan messages for the next morning if they want to respect others' privacy.

    Also Read | iPhone 13 for Rs 35,399? You can buy Apple smartphone at this price on Flipkart; Details here

    Unsend message: Similar to the Edit message option, WhatsApp users cannot undo a message once it has been sent. Once more, the erase message option is somewhat helpful but leaves a nasty label in the conversation. Given that this feature already exists on Instagram DM, a different platform owned by WhatsApp's parent company, Facebook, adding it to WhatsApp shouldn't be too difficult.

    Also Read | Best of 2022: iPhone 14 Pro to Nothing Phone (1); Top 5 smartphones of the year

    Edit already sent messages: WhatsApp users have the ability to auto-delete messages and even texts after sending them, but as of right now, there is no equivalent of the editing feature that Apple recently introduced with iMessage. Users will effectively be able to amend a text after sending it instead of having to erase it and submit the proper version again thanks to the functionality. WhatsApp might want to think about restricting the time a communication can be edited after being sent for security concerns.

    Also Read | OnePlus 11R likely to have IR blaster, alert slider, curved display & more

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2022, 12:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 13 for Rs 35399 You can buy Apple smartphone at this price on Flipkart Details here gcw

    iPhone 13 for Rs 35,399? You can buy Apple smartphone at this price on Flipkart; Details here

    OnePlus 11R likely to have IR blaster alert slider curved display more gcw

    OnePlus 11R likely to have IR blaster, alert slider, curved display & more

    Geminids meteor shower in Bengaluru on December 13: When and where to watch the annual celestial phenomenon AJR

    Geminids meteor shower in Bengaluru on December 13: When and where to watch the annual celestial phenomenon

    Xiaomi Buds 4 with call noise reduction upto 20 hours battery life launched All details here gcw

    Xiaomi Buds 4 with call noise reduction, upto 20 hours battery life launched; All details here

    Xiaomi Watch S2 5 reasons why you should buy this latest smartwatch gcw

    Xiaomi Watch S2: 5 reasons why you should buy this latest smartwatch

    Recent Stories

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee teases fans by flaunting pictures of her Mehendi and Kaleere - READ ON

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee teases fans by flaunting pictures of her Mehendi and Kaleere - READ ON

    Who is Bernard Arnault, world's richest person? Know everything about the CEO of LVMH - adt

    Who is Bernard Arnault, world's richest person? Know everything about the CEO of LVMH

    Cambridge Dictionary updates definition of man and woman gcw

    Cambridge Dictionary updates definition of ‘Man’ and ‘Woman’

    Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Actress sparks pregnancy rumours again in silver sequin gown (Pictures) RBA

    Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Actress sparks pregnancy rumours again in silver sequin gown (Pictures)

    Prince Harry & Meghan to not lose their Sussex titles amid the explosive Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' vma

    Prince Harry & Meghan to not lose their Sussex titles amid the explosive Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan'

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon