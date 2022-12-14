3 features which messaging app WhatsApp should add soon

WhatsApp introduced a bunch of features in 2022, but it is still missing some crucial tools. As 2023 comes closer, here are three features which the messaging app should include soon. WhatsApp does not let users schedule messages. It also lacks the option to unsend or edit messages.

Despite having fierce competition from Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp continues to be the most popular free messaging app in India. However, it also introduces new features the slowest among its competitors. Every month, Telegram releases a range of updates to enhance the user experience, whereas WhatsApp adds new capabilities gradually. Here are the top three features that the messenger owned by Meta should think about adding in the upcoming year.

Schedule texts like Gmail: WhatsApp users may auto-delete messages, however there is currently no way to schedule messages. Users that utilise the site for work would find the functionality to be quite helpful. Managers and staff members will be able to plan messages for the next morning if they want to respect others' privacy.

Unsend message: Similar to the Edit message option, WhatsApp users cannot undo a message once it has been sent. Once more, the erase message option is somewhat helpful but leaves a nasty label in the conversation. Given that this feature already exists on Instagram DM, a different platform owned by WhatsApp's parent company, Facebook, adding it to WhatsApp shouldn't be too difficult.

Edit already sent messages: WhatsApp users have the ability to auto-delete messages and even texts after sending them, but as of right now, there is no equivalent of the editing feature that Apple recently introduced with iMessage. Users will effectively be able to amend a text after sending it instead of having to erase it and submit the proper version again thanks to the functionality. WhatsApp might want to think about restricting the time a communication can be edited after being sent for security concerns.

