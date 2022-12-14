iPhone 13 for Rs 35,399? You can buy Apple smartphone at this price on Flipkart; Details here

The Apple iPhone 13 was the company’s first smartphone to feature a diagonally arranged rear camera lens and a smaller notch. Apple’s official store is currently selling Apple iPhone 13 at Rs 69,900 but you can get the smartphone at just Rs 35,399 from Flipkart.

One of the most popular iPhone models to date is the Apple iPhone 13. The Cupertino-based tech giant's previous flagship smartphone was the Apple iPhone 13. The Apple iPhone 13, along with the Apple iPhone 13 Mini, Apple iPhone 13 Pro, and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, was introduced by the firm last year and is now available as a premium choice on Apple's official shop.

The iPhone 13 had a strong reception and was among the most popular phones during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale in 2022. The Apple iPhone 13 was the first smartphone made by the firm to have a back camera lens placed diagonally with a narrower notch. The Apple iPhone 13 is presently available from Apple's official shop for Rs 69,900, however Flipkart is offering the device for just Rs 35,399 instead.

The Apple iPhone 13 is presently available on Flipkart for Rs 65,999 after receiving a Rs 3,901 discount, but you can also get it for Rs 35,399. On Flipkart, you may receive a 10% immediate discount up to Rs 3,000 on IDFC FIRST credit card EMI transactions when you spend Rs 5,000 or more. As a result, the Apple iPhone 13 costs Rs 62,999. In addition, Flipkart will give you up to Rs 27,600 back when you trade in an old smartphone. As a result, you can get an Apple iPhone 13 on Flipkart for Rs 35,399 after receiving a Rs 34,501 discount.

Apple iPhone 13 looks identical to the newly launched Apple iPhone 14. Although both smartphones practically have the same functionality, there is a significant price difference. Due to the value it provides, consumers are preferring the Apple iPhone 13 over the Apple iPhone 14 in this situation.

Display size for the Apple iPhone 13 is 6.1 inches Super Retina XDR. An A15 Bionic chip powers it. The gadget has a dual 12-megapixel camera at the back and a 12-megapixel camera up front. The Apple iPhone 13 is now offered on Flipkart in six different colour options: Starlight, Pink, Moonlight, Red, Blue, and Green.